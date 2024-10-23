Clemson Tigers Quarterback Moves Up Latest Power Rankings After UVA Win
The Clemson Tigers quarterback situation is finally no longer a concern.
After many called for a change under center after last season, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has finally become the leader the team has needed. He has led Clemson to a 6-1 record and is currently a predicted favorite for one of the 12 spots in the new College Football Playoff format.
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its Top 25 Power Rankings for Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 8 of the season. Staff writer Joel Reuter moved Klubnik up third in the country after the Tigers moved to 5-0 in ACC play after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 48-31 at Memorial Stadium.
“With 308 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win over Virginia, Cade Klubnik furthered his case to be mentioned among the nation's top-tier passers. Since throwing for just 142 yards and an interception in a Week 1 loss to Georgia, Klubnik has been as good as anyone in the country, throwing for 1,694 yards and 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions.”
After the Virginia win, Klubnik became the first Clemson quarterback with back-to-back 300-yard passing games since Trevor Lawrence in the final two games of the 2020 season.
The Austin, Texas native has moved into third place in the nation with 20 passing touchdowns after seven contests. Last season, Klubnik only threw 19 passing scores in 13 games.
Clemson is one poor half of football in Week One against the Bulldogs from being undefeated and being considered the best team in the country. A big step in the right direction after finishing 9-4 last season.
The Tigers will be off this week, but they have a tough schedule to finish the season. They will have to overcome this if they plan on making the ACC Championship game and potentially entering the new playoffs.
“While Clemson does not have to face Miami during the regular season, a tough stretch of the schedule awaits following a Week 9 bye, with Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh up next, including road games against the Hokies and Panthers.”
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Tigers have only a 14 percent chance of winning the remaining games on their schedule due to the tough games ahead. They hold a 29.5 percent chance of winning the ACC and a 41.3 percent shot at reaching the 12-team playoff.
Klubnik and the rest of the Clemson Tigers will be back in action on November 2nd after they are off for their second open week of the season. They will return to action against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3) at home at Memorial Stadium.