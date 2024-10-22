Clemson Tigers Expected to Plummet in CFP Seeding After Chaotic Week
The Clemson Tigers won a hard-fought battle on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers with a final score of 48-31.
While it was yet another victory by 16 or more points, continuing their dominance on both sides of the ball, that dominance did not appear until the second half.
Scoring was a struggle in the first half for the Tigers, entering the locker room after the second quarter with a 17-10 score, but they would outscore the Cavaliers 31-21 in the second half in route to victory.
Week eight would prove to be chaotic across the college football landscape, with the SEC continuing to cannibalize itself, seeing the Alabama Crimson Tide lose to the Tennessee Volunteers, their second loss of the year, while the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Texas Longhorns who were the number one ranked program in the country entering the week.
Elsewhere, the Oregon Ducks continued their dominance in their first season as a Big 10 school, with a 35-0 shutout of the Purdue Boilermakers just six days after their 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The chaos is sure to cause a shakeup in the College Football Playoff seeding, one that Clemson's schedule this year is not doing any favors for.
Though the Tigers have continued to win, and can only play the schools that are put in front of them, the chaos that has ensued elsewhere among the top teams could see Clemson's playoff seeding plummet.
The Bulldogs and the Ducks (a phrase I never dreamed I would begin a sentence with, much less write one) are sure to leapfrog the Tigers in the projected seeding, with Georgia surely taking the number one seed as the now favorite for the SEC Championship with their win over the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide's loss to the Volunteers.
This could see Clemson drop as far as the eighth seed in the playoffs, as an at-large team as the Miami Hurricanes are still projected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Champions since they have yet to lose.
The Tigers do still have a path to a higher seed in the playoffs, through winning out down the stretch and winning that Conference Championship, which is looking more and more possible every week as the Hurricanes have struggled of late.
It has been a chaotic season in college football, and the College Football Playoff expansion has been a big part of that.
But with only one loss on the year so far, and all of the wins coming in dominating fashion, Clemson is still in a prime position to make their seventh playoff appearance.