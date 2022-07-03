Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Reaches Rookie Milestone

Spencer Strider's stellar rookie season is beginning to gain some historical perspective.

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter is making history. Following his 11 strikeouts in the Braves' 4-1 victory at the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Strider has done something no other rookie has done in over a century, according to David O'Brien from The Athletic.

In his last two starts, Strider has struck out 18 batters and allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched.

He threw a pitch Saturday that was clocked at 102.4 mph, the highest velocity from a starting pitcher since 2008.

On the season, Strider has a 4-2 record with a 2.87 ERA. He's struck out 90 batters, which ranks tied for 26th in MLB. Strider started the season in the bullpen, where he made 11 appearances before joining the rotation on May 12.

As a starter, Strider has recorded 53 strikeouts with 13 earned runs allowed in 35.1 innings pitched.

Strider is the third player listed at +500 to win NL Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strider, who pitched for the Tigers for just two seasons, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019 and was on his way to getting back to his old form when COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in mid-March.

Strider quickly rose up the Braves farm system in 2021 and made his Big League debut last September. He was not on the playoff roster during the team's championship run, but he's been an important piece to this season's squad.

