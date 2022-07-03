Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Reaches Rookie Milestone

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Reaches Rookie Milestone

Braves starting pitcher and former Clemson Tiger Spencer Strider made history after his performance on the mound Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

© David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Braves starting pitcher and former Clemson Tiger Spencer Strider made history after his performance on the mound Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Spencer Strider's stellar rookie season is beginning to gain some historical perspective. 

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter is making history. Following his 11 strikeouts in the Braves' 4-1 victory at the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Strider has done something no other rookie has done in over a century, according to David O'Brien from The Athletic.

In his last two starts, Strider has struck out 18 batters and allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched.

He threw a pitch Saturday that was clocked at 102.4 mph, the highest velocity from a starting pitcher since 2008. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

C.J. Spiller

Is Clemson Missing On Yet Another RB Target Cause for Major Concern?

2023 RB Jeremiah Cobb announced a commitment to Auburn on Friday, continuing a recent trend for Clemson when it comes to recruiting running backs.

4 hours ago
2025 QB TJ Wilcox

2025 QB TJ Wilcox Recaps 'Amazing' Camp Experience, Says Clemson Offer Would 'Mean a Lot'

2025 QB TJ Wilcox recently worked out for the Clemson coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

Jul 2, 2022
Clemson Tiger Mascot Military Appreciation Day

Clemson RB Target Jeremiah Cobb Announces Commitment to SEC School

The Tigers miss on priority target Jeremiah Cobb, as the 2023 RB announces a commitment to Auburn.

Jul 1, 2022

On the season, Strider has a 4-2 record with a 2.87 ERA. He's struck out 90 batters, which ranks tied for 26th in MLB. Strider started the season in the bullpen, where he made 11 appearances before joining the rotation on May 12. 

As a starter, Strider has recorded 53 strikeouts with 13 earned runs allowed in 35.1 innings pitched. 

Strider is the third player listed at +500 to win NL Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strider, who pitched for the Tigers for just two seasons, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019 and was on his way to getting back to his old form when COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in mid-March.

Strider quickly rose up the Braves farm system in 2021 and made his Big League debut last September. He was not on the playoff roster during the team's championship run, but he's been an important piece to this season's squad. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

More Clemson

C.J. Spiller
Recruiting

Is Clemson Missing On Yet Another RB Target Cause for Major Concern?

By JP Priester4 hours ago
2025 QB TJ Wilcox
Recruiting

2025 QB TJ Wilcox Recaps 'Amazing' Camp Experience, Says Clemson Offer Would 'Mean a Lot'

By JP PriesterJul 2, 2022
Clemson Tiger Mascot Military Appreciation Day
Recruiting

Clemson RB Target Jeremiah Cobb Announces Commitment to SEC School

By JP PriesterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17291384_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Needs to Leave ACC ASAP

By Brad Senkiw18 hours ago
USATSI_17411984_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Former Clemson Tiger Punter Lands in Atlanta

By Brad SenkiwJun 30, 2022
Kam Pringle
Recruiting

2024 OL Kam Pringle Dishes On Clemson OL Coach Thomas Austin, Decision Timeline

By JP PriesterJun 30, 2022
Jacari Bennett
Recruiting

In-State 2024 LB Jacari Bennett Recaps 'Eye-Opening' Experience at Clemson Camp

By JP PriesterJun 29, 2022
Fans in Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers host the Charlotte 49ers
Recruiting

BREAKING: Clemson Gets Commitment From One of Nation's Best OL

By JP PriesterJun 29, 2022