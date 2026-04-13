By The Numbers: Clemson Baseball's Poor Conference Start

Clemson baseball entered 2026 with multiple things on its mind, but one stood above them all: Omaha.

The Tigers haven’t made it to the College World Series in 15 seasons, and following a 5-10 start in ACC play thus far, things are trending to a 16th consecutive season for head coach Erik Bakich.

Those things will need to change, and he knows it, too.

“We cannot continue on the path that we’re on, dropping weekends that are within our grasp,” he said after a series loss to North Carolina this past Sunday. “That’s the harsh reality of it. We need to play better, compete better, coach better.”

So, what are the numbers that he is looking to change? Here are some important numbers ot know regarding the Tigers’ early collapse this season.

86 (Runs)

In 15 games played thus far, Clemson has plated 85 batters, an average of over 5.5 runs per game.

That is tied for second-worst in the ACC.

What makes it bigger is that the Tigers have had four conference games with nine runs or more, inflating that number to be almost half of what the team has scored across the entire slate thus far.

Runners in scoring position have been an issue for Bakich’s group in 2026. Just look at the series against No. 5 North Carolina, one that Clemson took the first game in and seemed prime to force an upset with one of the best teams in the country.

17 runners were left on base in Saturday’s 6-4 loss in 14 innings. Then, 10 were left on Sunday, which ended in a 12-5 blowout.

If that changes even a little, it moves the needle on wins and losses. Why? Mostly because of the next number.

4 (Losses by Two Runs or Extra Innings)

If Clemson doesn’t fight back for a Regional weekend, or even begin the ACC Tournament as a low seed, it will begin to look back on these games as reasons why.

Four games have been lost by close runs or extra innings, and the Tigers have only been on the other side of it once in ACC play: Miami. However, that’s been an issue regardless of opponent, and Clemson needs to find better ways to hold onto leads while taking advantage in late-game scenarios.

That’s what the NCAA Tournament and the College World Series are all about: late-game situations.

Just look at the Tigers’ loss to Coastal Carolina. Clemson led 9-3 before allowing eight unanswered runs to lose the game at home to the in-state opponent. That’s what good teams don’t do, and Bakich’s group isn’t doing that. There’s still time to, however.

3 (Consecutive Home Series Losses)

After series losses to Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina, Clemson has now lost three consecutive series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first time this century.

That has Bakich on the wrong side of history.

The Tigers still have five series remaining in ACC play, including two at home against Boston College and Florida State, meaning that they can snap this streak in the upcoming weeks. Not only does Bakich want that, but he is looking for Clemson to dominate in these series moving forward. There will need to be a fully flipped script for the team to do that.

The team doesn’t want to be a shoo-in for the tournament; it wants to be a lock. What will that need? A whole lot of turnaround.

"Our focus is on playing better on weekends, so that we're not one of those teams that is even in consideration for not making it,” Bakich said. “It's just automatic.”