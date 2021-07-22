Barnes Makes MLB Debut

Sports Illustrated home
Former Tiger lefthander Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in a starting role against the Tigers in Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday
CUAD Press Release

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger lefthander Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in a starting role against the Tigers in Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout.

Barnes became the 63rd former Tiger to play in a major league game and ninth in 2021.

The two-time All-ACC Academic selection had a 12-11 record, 3.85 ERA and 220 strikeouts against 54 walks in 220.0 innings pitched over 44 appearances (34 starts) as a Tiger from 2015-17. His 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio is fourth in Clemson history.

