Clemson Baseball Lands High Final Top 25 USA Today Ranking
Now that the Men’s College World Series is over, the Clemson Tigers learned their final ranking in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll on Tuesday.
The Tigers came in at No. 9 overall. Clemson tallied 502 points in the voting system and did not receive a first-place vote. The Tigers were previously ranked No. 6. Clemson ascended as high as No. 3 and fell as low as No. 11 this season.
Newly-crowned national champion Tennessee, naturally, ended up as the No. 1 team, followed by national runner-up Texas A&M.
Kentucky finished ranked No. 3. Florida State was the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 4, followed by North Carolina. After Florida came in at No. 6, Virginia was No. 7, followed by NC State at No. 8. Georgia rounded out the Top 10.
The Tigers finished the season 44-16. Clemson played just two games in the ACC Tournament, beating Miami (FL) and then falling to Louisville.
The Tigers were selected to host an NCAA regional and were the No. 6 overall seed in the tournament. Clemson won all three of its games, beating High Point, 4-3, in the opener. After that the Tigers beat Coastal Carolina twice — 4-3 and 12-5.
Clemson remained at home and hosted Florida in a Super Regional, where the Tigers lost both games. In Game 1 Clemson suffered a 10-7 defeat. In Game 2 the Tigers lost a heart-breaker, 11-10, in 13 innings.
A series win over Florida would have put Clemson in the CWS for the first time since 2010. But, reaching the Super Regional did mark progress for the program. It was their first since that 2010 season in their 11th attempt since their last trip to Omaha.
Coach Erik Bakich and his staff enter the summer looking to shore up their roster through the transfer portal, hold onto their Class of 2025 prep commitments and enter next year seeking to end their Omaha drought.
Bakich was not one of the coaches voting in the poll this season.
Outside the Top 10 was No. 11 Oregon State, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 East Carolina, No. 17 West Virginia, No. 18 Duke, No. 19 UConn, No. 20 Mississippi State, No. 21 Kansas State, No. 22 UC Santa Barbara, No. 23 Evansville, No. 24 LSU and No. 25 UC Irvine.
Clemson’s in-state rival, South Carolina, received four votes.