SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Monte Lee Says Caden Grice Can 'Be a Star' For Clemson

JP-Priester

Monte Lee may have found the big bat his lineup was missing in the shortened 2020 season. 

Clemson Baseball fans have seen a number of power hitters come through the program during Lee's tenure. The Tigers head coach says freshman Caden Grice has as much pop in his bat as any player he's had to date. 

"He's got big-time power at the plate," Lee told the media on Friday. "He has got to figure some things out as a hitter. I think it's more power than hitter right now. We're trying to develop him as a hitter because if he contacts the baseball, he's got as much raw power as anybody that we've had here."

One of the cornerstones of the Tigers most recent recruiting class, Grice is a physical specimen. As imposing of a figure as he is at the plate, he is even more imposing on the pitchers mound.

"Well, Caden is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds," Lee said. "He's been 92-93 on the mound, got a good changeup, got a good breaking ball, throws a lot of strikes. Has thrown two live pens versus hitters and he has been dominant on the mound."

Early on, the returns have been good. While there are some things the coaches are planning to attempt to work on with the freshman phenom, Lee says Grice can make more than just a substantial contribution this season. 

"I think he's got a chance to be a star," Lee said. "So right now the biggest thing that we're going to have to focus on, and again, today's the first day where we'll see him against live arms, is he's just got to develop as a hitter. If he can contact the ball a lot, he's got a chance to hit the ball out of the stadium, I mean, it's real. The power is impressive. So we're just trying to see if we can turn him into a hitter, that's our big focus for him, but so far so good. I think he's got a chance to be special."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson 41 Virginia 23: Position Grades

All Clemson grades out each position group from Clemons's 41-23 win over a tough Virginia Cavaliers team on Saturday night in Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Etienne's Evolution as Pass Catcher Has Opened Up Clemson Playbook

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says Travis Etienne's evolution as a pass catcher gives him another option in the passing game and that it has really allowed the Tigers to open up the playbook

JP-Priester

What is Wrong With Clemson's Defense: Not a Damn Thing

Through the first three games of the 2020 season, the Tigers rank sixth in total defense, seventh in scoring defense, 10th in rush defense and 22nd in pass defense. How does this compare to previous years?

Zach Lentz

Tiger Takeaways: Clemson's Star Shine, But There Are Issues to Clean Up

No. 1 Clemson improved to 3-0 behind a 41-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday night, but the Tigers "left a lot out there," according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Brad Senkiw

by

gdub2019

Clemson Knew Brennan Armstrong Would Be A Challenge

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had moderate success against Clemson Saturday night and it came as no surprise to the Tigers.

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Anxious to See How Tigers Respond After Challenging Win Over UVA

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is anxious to see how the Tigers respond after being challenged by Virginia with a top-ten Miami team on deck.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Booth Boosts Confidence With Key Interception

Clemson sophomore cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has endured an internal battle with confidence but took a major step forward in Saturday's win over Virginia.

Christopher Hall

What We Learned About Clemson After Virginia Win

No. 1 Clemson was inconsistent in two facets of the game but continued to excel in the third coming out of a 41-23 win over Virginia to improve to 3-0.

Brad Senkiw

Brent Venables: Clemson Defense Needs 'Ton of Improvement'

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there was a fair amount of both good and bad in the win over the Cavs.

Christopher Hall

Tony Elliott: 'We Knew That It Was Going to Be a Challenge'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Tigers were prepared for a challenge from a well-coached Virginia team on Saturday night in Memorial Stadium

JP-Priester