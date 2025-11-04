Clemson Baseball Receives Pair of Major Commitments
As the Clemson Tigers baseball program prepares for the upcoming 2026 season, they’ve received some encouraging news about the future.
Tigers manager Erik Bakich reeled in two key commits for the class of 2027 on Monday, earning pledges from No. 5 overall recruit Chubb Jones Jr. and Ford Monin.
Jones Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound utility player from Georgia, topping out at 96 miles per hour on the mound while also running a blazing 6.60 in the 40-yard dash.
During his sophomore season at McEachern High School, the Georgia native hit for a .320 average while totaling four home runs, 28 RBI’s and 11 stolen bases.
Through his first two seasons, he has totaled a .279 batting average while driving in 36 runs and hitting four home runs.
On the mound, he compiled a 1.92 ERA, winning six games and losing three while striking out 76 batters, giving up 28 hits and four home runs.
After factoring in his freshman season, he has a combined 3.99 ERA with 114 strikeouts while having pitched 73.2 innings.
Jones Jr. is currently rated as Perfect Game’s No.5 prospect for the class of 2027, and recently participated in the 2025 Perfect Game All-Star Game that took place at Petco Park back in September.
In a scouting report released by Perfect Game, Jones Jr.’s potential was highlighted while also acknowledging some flaws that could be cleaned up.
“Primary shortstop on defense, hands work well with a clean funnel out front, gets the glove down early, plenty of lateral range, arm is a big plus. Has a similar defensive ceiling on the mound with big arm strength and plenty of top end speed for center field,” the report read. Right handed hitter, has a huge leg raise trigger to start his swing, inconsistent timing with future adjustments ahead as opposing pitching improves, flashes bat speed when everything comes together, works both gaps with some impact.”
Monin, the son of former Clemson catcher Andy Monin, also announced his commitment on Monday.
The 5-foot-11 and 178 pound catcher and third baseman currently plays for the Westminster Schools in Georgia. In 2024, he was named to the All-Tournament team of the 2024 WWBA National Championship.
His father, Andy, played at Clemson from 1991 to 1994, hitting .299 with 130 hits in 111 starts.
With Monday’s two commitments, the Tigers now have eight pledges for the class of 2027. Most recently, former South Carolina commit Griffin McKain flipped his commitment to Clemson.