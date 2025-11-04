Clemson Baseball Receives Pair of Major Commitments

Chubb Jones, Baseball America's No. 5 player in the 2027 class, has committed to Clemson.



RHP/SS is 6-4, 190 lbs, fastball up to 97 with more in the tank, swing-and-miss slider, plus runner and athlete.



That's five top 100 commits for Clemson, including two in the top 15. pic.twitter.com/Z08S2cU7UP