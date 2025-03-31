Clemson Baseball Remains Put in Latest Rankings Despite Recent Struggles
The Clemson Tigers' baseball team maintained their number six spot in Monday's updated D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings, despite some recent struggles.
After getting off to a blazing fast start to the 2025 season, the Tigers have cooled off a bit over the past couple of weeks, picking up several less than stellar losses along the way.
This includes last week's stretch, where the team went 3-2 over the five games they played with a stunning 8-2 upset at home against the then-unranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Clemson also dropped the second leg of a doubleheader against the then-24th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday by a score of 18-2.
Despite these hiccups, however, the Tigers have remained solid in the eyes of the folks over at D1Baseball.
Clemson climbed to their highest ranking of the season last week at No. 6 and have remained there this week even after two ugly losses.
The Tigers have held serve thus far, but they're path is about to get a bit more difficult in the coming weeks as they dive further into their ACC schedule.
Clemson still has two pivotal series against ranked conference rivals in Florida State and Louisville to contend with, both of which are currently in the mix alongside the Tigers for the ACC regular season crown.
If the team wants to defend their 2024 regular season title, then wins in both of those series are more than likely going to be necessary.
If that weren't enough already, Clemson also has a one game midweek match up against the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs lined up for the end of April, as well as another meeting with the Chanticleers slated for the beginning of May,
The Tigers are still very much contenders to make to Omaha this year, but they will have to tighten up a bit in the second half they want to realize their shot at a national title.