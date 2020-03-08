AllClemson
Tigers Win In Walk Off Fashion To Sweep Boston College

JP-Priester

CLEMSON — Clemson came into Sunday's series finale with Boston College looking to sweep their first ACC series of the season. 

However, the Eagles did not make it easy, as they led most of the day, before the Tigers came back for the 7-6 walk-off win in Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday.

Davis Sharpe drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth before Sam Hall came into pinch run, steal second and move to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chad Fairey. 

James Parker hit a weak ground ball to short and Hall, who was going on contact, broke the 6-6 tie and scored the game-winning run despite BC having their infield in. 

"What a great come from behind win," Monte Lee said. "We were behind most of this game. We were ahead early, then they pulled ahead in the middle innings."

Eagles’ hitters had their way with Clemson pitchers Spencer Strider and Mat Clark early on. Strider allowed four runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings, while striking out five. Clark, who relieved Strider in the third, allowed two runs on four hits.

"Spencer got hit," Lee said. "He threw a ton of strikes, only one walk, but give Boston College credit, they hit it. If you'd have asked me before the game if Spencer and Clark gave up six earned runs, would we still win the game, and I would have said it is going to be really tough for us to do that." 

Freshman Geoffrey Gilbert came on and settled things down, going three scoreless innings. Carson Spiers (3-0) entered in the eighth to finish the Eagles off, going the final 1.2 innings to pick up the win.

"Geoffrey Gilbert was just awesome for us of course," Lee said. "And Carson did an outstanding job for us as well."

Dylan Brewer, Adam Hackenberg  and Elijah Henderson all had mulit-hit games, with Hackenberg and Henderson both knocking in two runs. Brewer had two doubles on the afternoon. 

Jon Campbell Jr. (1-2) suffered the loss for Boston College.

Key Play: Sharpe drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth inning that ultimately set up the game-winning run.

Player of the Game: Brewer went 3-4 with two doubles, one of which he was robbed of a home run on.

Coach's Decision: Lee brought in Hall to pinch run for Sharpe in the ninth, and Hall scored the winning run.

Up Next: Clemson hosts Presbyterian College on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra and tickets are just $2.

