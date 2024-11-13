Clemson Tigers Announce 2025 Baseball Schedule, Opponents Game Times
The Clemson Tigers will start the 2025 baseball season on the road at a prestigious neutral site tournament, along with making their first ACC west coast road trip, as the program announced its schedule on Tuesday.
Head coach Erik Bakich is entering his third season leading the program. In his first two seasons he is 88-35 with two NCAA Tournament berths and a Super Regionals bid last year.
The Tigers just wrapped up an exhibition game against the Savannah Bananas All-Stars.
Clemson will open the season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown Feb. 14-16. As part of the event the Tigers will play two Big 12 squads in Oklahoma State and Arizona, along with SEC rival Ole Miss.
The Tigers have not played a regular-season game outside of the eastern time zone since 2005.
The Tigers then return to start the home portion of their schedule against Presbyterian on Feb. 19.
The annual three-game series with South Carolina is set for Feb 28-March 2. The first game will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, followed by a neutral site game in Greenville and the finale in Columbia.
With the expanded ACC, the Tigers will play both California and Stanford. The Tigers will travel to Berkeley to take on Cal from April 4-6 and then host Stanford from April 11-13.
The ACC Tournament will be in Durham, N.C., from May 20-25, and the Tigers hope for a long run in the NCAA Tournament afterward.
2025 Clemson Baseball Schedule
Feb. 14 vs. Oklahoma State@, Noon
Feb. 15 vs. Arizona@, Noon
Feb. 16 vs. Ole Miss@, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 vs. Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Feb. 21-23 vs. TBA, time TBA
Feb. 25 vs. Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Feb. 28 vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m.
March 1 vs. South Carolina#, TBA
March 2 at South Carolina, TBA
March 4 at USC Upstate, TBA
March 7 vs. Davidson, 4 p.m.
March 8 vs. Davidson, 3 p.m.
March 9 vs. Davidson, 2 p.m.
March 11 vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.
March 12 vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.
March 14 vs. Notre Dame*, 4 p.m.
March 15 vs. Notre Dame*, 3 p.m.
March 16 vs. Notre Dame*, Noon
March 18 vs. The Citadel, 6 p.m.
March 19 vs. The Citadel, 6 p.m.
March 21 vs. Wake Forest*, 6 p.m.
March 22 vs. Wake Forest*, 2 p.m.
March 23 vs. Wake Forest*, 1 p.m.
March 25 vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
March 26 vs. Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
March 28 at Georgia Tech*, TBA
March 29 at Georgia Tech*, TBA
March 30 at Georgia Tech*, TBA
April 1 at Georgia Southern, TBA
April 4 at California*, TBA
April 5 at California*, TBA
April 6 at California*, TBA
April 9 vs. Gardner-Webb, TBA
April 11 vs. Stanford*, 6 p.m.
April 12 vs. Stanford*, 2 p.m.
April 13 vs. Stanford*, 1 p.m.
April 17 vs. Louisville*, 7 p.m.
April 18 vs. Louisville*, 7 p.m.
April 19 vs. Louisville*, 2 p.m.
April 22 vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.
April 25 at NC State*, TBA
April 26 at NC State*, TBA
April 27 at NC State*, TBA
May 2 at Florida State*, TBA
May 3 at Florida State*, TBA
May 4 at Florida State*, TBA
May 6 at Coastal Carolina, TBA
May 9 vs. Duke*, 6 p.m.
May 10 vs. Duke*, 2 p.m.
May 11 vs. Duke*, 1 p.m.
May 15 at Pittsburgh*, TBA
May 16 at Pittsburgh*, TBA
May 17 at Pittsburgh*, TBA
May 20-25 ACC Tournament Durham, N.C.
May 30-June 2 NCAA Regionals, TBA
May 6-9 NCAA Super Regionals, TBA
May 13-23 College World Series, Omaha, Neb.
*-ACC regular-season game; @- Shriners Children’s College Showdown, Arlington, Texas; Home games in bold; all times are Eastern.