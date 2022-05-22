GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Pairings and game times have been set for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia Tech (40-11 overall, 19-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Hokies will be joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16).

Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1) won the Atlantic Division for the fifth time and is the top seed in Pool B, along with No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15) and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16).

No. 3 Miami (39-16, 20-10) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1) and No. 10 NC State (33-20, 14-15), while Pool D features No. 4 Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11), No. 5 Virginia (38-15, 17-13) and No. 9 Florida State (32-22, 15-15).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 24-27). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 7 Georgia Tech versus No. 11 Pitt at 11 a.m., followed by No. 6 Wake Forest versus No. 10 NC State at 3 p.m., and No. 8 North Carolina versus No. 12 Clemson at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Louisville versus No. 11 Pitt opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 5 Virginia facing No. 9 Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Miami versus NC State at 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech and Louisville face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 4 Notre Dame versus Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 1 Virginia Tech swinging into action against Clemson at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Notre Dame versus Virginia at 11 a.m., followed by Miami versus Wake Forest at 3 p.m., and Virginia Tech versus North Carolina in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinals will be carried live on ACC Network, while Sunday’s noon championship game will be nationally televised by ESPN2. All games will also be available via ACC Network Extra.

Additionally, each game will air live on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!