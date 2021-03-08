Grice Named One of Twelve National Players of the Week

After a week of inconsistency for Clemson Baseball, freshman Caden Grice has earned national honors after his bounce-back week from a rivalry loss.

Caden Grice has been a revelation for Clemson Baseball head coach Monte Lee. Through nine games, Grice been the Tigers' best performer at the plate as a freshman and leads the team in home runs.

Grice struggled in both games against South Carolina, not getting any hits and striking out four times vs an outstanding Gamecocks' pitching staff, and had a bounce-back week that saw him named one of twelve national players of the week by Collegiate Baseball.

After losing in walk-off fashion in both rivalry games, Grice and the Tigers rebounded smoothly against East Tennessee State on Tuesday, winning 7-3 and winning one of three the ensuing weekend in Clemson's first ACC series against Notre Dame.

Grice hit four homers with six RBI's and seven runs scored as he went 6-for-13 at the plate throughout the week despite Clemson's losing effort against the Fighting Irish.

"Bottom line is we just got to do a better job of being able to hit with runners in scoring position," Lee said after Sunday's game three loss. "We just didn't do it this weekend in two of the three games and it came back to bite us against good Notre Dame club."

