Monday Morning Reset: Swinney, Tigers Start to Put Things Together This Week

Clemson football will hold its first big scrimmage of the spring practice season Wednesday while Tiger basketball enters the ACC tournament as the fifth seed.

To this point, Clemson's spring practice has been more or less a build-up to this week.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said after last Friday's practice that the team had primarily been working on fundamentals, installation and very competitive drills. Much of their scrimmage-like work thus far has been extremely controlled, including last Saturday's practice.

"We're off to a great start," Swinney said.



Things will get ramped up more this week, however. The Tigers are scheduled to have their first of three big, turn-them-loose scrimmages Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. That's when the coaching staff will get a feel for who's retained what's been thrown at the players and what needs to be the focus in the second half of spring practice.

Clemson's been without several Tigers who are either injured or in COVID-19 protocol, but Swinney said that's opened up opportunities for others who might not have seen much action this spring.

So this is an important week, but not just for football. The Clemson men's basketball team heads to Greensboro, N.C., for the ACC tournament as the fifth-seed. Wednesday Monte Lee and Tiger baseball squad, coming off a series loss to Notre Dame on Sunday, have four games scheduled this week.

Before we get to what's ahead, here's a look back at several top headlines you might've missed from last week:

Five storylines to keep an eye on this week surrounding Clemson athletics:

1. Battle for No. 2: If Phommachanh returns from protocol in time to participate in Wednesday's scrimmage, it'll help with clarity on the backup QB spot. Word is Hunter Helms has been performing well in Phommachanh's absence, so there should be real competition for the role behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei, and it's the biggest question on that side of the ball right now.

2. Planting a seed: Brad Brownell and the Tigers don't need a lengthy run in the ACC tourney to make the NCAA tournament. They're solidly in the field of 68, but getting at least a win over either Pitt or Miami would help earn a decent seed. An upset or two after that could put the Tigers in a really good spot, like a fourth or fifth seed. Also, Clemson's still looking for its first-ever ACC tournament championship.

3. Second look at the Tigers: The media gets another chance to evaluate the 2021 roster Monday when the early portion is open for those credentialed. All Clemson will have a staff member on hand to deliver observations. Hopefully, there will be a first glance at the pecking order on offense. Also, pay attention to who's limited in practice and which players aren't there at all. The latter tends to signify protocol issues.

4. What's wrong with baseball?: It wasn't a good weekend for Clemson baseball. There's no other way to say it. The team and the season are young, and several injured players have just returned or still working their way back. But back-to-back series losses has the Tigers going back to the drawing board. They don't have long to fix it. They host USC Upstate Tuesday before beginning an ACC series at UNC.

5. Softball surging: John Rittman's squad is on fire. The Tigers tied their two-year program win streak with their 10th consecutive victory Sunday, sweeping the series with Virginia. Clemson is 8-2 in ACC play, winners of the last three series and has never lost a conference road game. The Tigers get a weekend off from ACC play with Furman coming to McWhorter Stadium on Friday and Saturday.