Clemson completes sweep of Gamecocks

For the first time since 1996, Tigers sweep rival South Carolina in a season series of more than two games

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time since 1996, Clemson swept rival South Carolina in a season series of more than two games. It also marked the first time in the current three-game format the Tigers swept the Gamecocks.

The Tigers, who improved to 11-0 for the first time since 2002, completed their three-game sweep of the Gamecocks with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It also marked the first time since 2006 a Clemson team beat the Gamecocks three straight times in a season.

The 1996 season was the last time the Tigers swept a series of at least three games against USC. They beat the Gamecocks four times that season. They were 2-0 against USC in 1999.

The Tigers got 4 2/3 solid innings from Nick Clayton. He gave up one run on four hits and a walk, while striking out four batters. Jackson Lindley was credited with the win after coming in relief in the sixth inning. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, while allowing no runs off two hits.

South Carolina reliever Aidan Hunter was charged with the loss. Starter John Gilreath pitched three scoreless innings and allowed just two hits before Hunter came on in the fourth inning.

Clemson grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after it loaded the bases with one out on USC reliever Aidan Hunter. Bryar Hawkins, who won the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson's MVP in the series, scored the game’s first run after Ben Blackwell was hit by a Hunter offering. Dylan Brewer then followed with a base hit up the middle to score Max Wagner and Jonathan French.

However, the Gamecocks (7-4) rallied with single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Braylen Wimmer got a two-out RBI to centerfield in the fifth off Clemson reliever Alex Edmondson, scoring Michael Braswell.

USC made it a 3-2 to score in the sixth inning, when Carson Hornung singled through the right side with one out to bring Josiah Sightler home from third. Sightler drew a walk to lead off the inning.

The Tigers extended their lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Cooper Ingle homered to right field to lead off the inning on a 1-0 pitch from Matthew Becker. Clemson then added an insurance run when French singled to right field with two outs to score Wagner.

Key Play: With South Carolina hanging close, Ingle took Becker’s 1-0 offering to right field to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was Ingle’s first home run of the season and his 14th RBI.

Player of the Game: Clemson’s Brewer went 2-for3 at the plate with 2RBIs and a double.

Stat of the game: There were 6,636 fans at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday. It is the largest crowd to ever see a baseball game in Clemson. For the three-game series this weekend in Columbia and Clemson, the total attendance was 23,948.

Injuries: No injuries

Up Next: Clemson will host East Tennessee State on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.