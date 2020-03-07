Clemson's Cardiac Cats Survive an Eagle Scare

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss Wednesday to the College of Charleston in dramatic fashion Friday night, as they used two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Eagles jumped on top of the Tigers in the top of the first inning. Lead off batter Sal Frelick reached on an error by shortstop James Parker and was plated on Cody Morissette's double to right center.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the second. After a double by Dylan Brewer and an error on third baseman Morissette allowed him to advance to third base, it was a wild pitch that led to the Tigers first run of the game.

The lead was short-lived, as Boston College a walk to Brian Dempsey and a double by Joe Souzzi gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead.



The Eagles added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, after Ramon Jimenez plated Luke Gold after an error by right fielder Dylan Brewer and extended the lead to 3-1.





The Tigers came roaring back in the bottom of the sixth inning. As they plated two runs on a single by Adam Hackenberg and Chad Fairey's sacrifice fly tied the game 3-3.

The Tigers took their first lead of the night with one out in the eighth inning. Parker singled, stole second on a on a botched pickoff attempt and advanced to third on a throwing error by the first baseman. He scored two batters later, after a walk to Brewer, on Hackenberg's second single of the day.

Carson Spiers (2-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win, while Joey Walsh (0-2) suffered the loss.



Key play: The Tigers had an opportunity to jump ahead in the fourth inning, as they loaded the bases with two outs, but were unable to plate a run after starting Eagle pitcher Mason Pelio worked out of the jam.

Player of the game: Sam Weatherly: Tiger starter Sam Weatherly pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits, three runs (one earned) and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

Coaches decision: Monte Lee went turned to closer Carson Spiers with two outs. no one on base and two outs in the top of the eighth inning.

Up Next: The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.