Monte Lee Trying to Keep Tigers Grounded During Unbeaten Start

Monte Lee's Tigers are off to one of the best starts in program history and after a series-clinching win over Northeastern on Saturday, the head coach said his team is playing loose and confident.

CLEMSON, S.C.- The Clemson baseball team is off to one of its best starts in program history.

After the No. 19 Tigers' 10-6 win over Northeastern on Saturday, Monte Lee's team now sits at 14-0. It's the third-best start in program history and while the head coach said his team is obviously aware of the hot start, it's something he doesn't wasn't his players overly focused on.

"I think we're aware that we're off to a great start," Lee said on Saturday. "And it's one of the best starts that Clemson baseball has had in quite some time. But we really don't spend too much time on it. I think that it's, it's pretty dangerous to do that."

Lee would much rather prefer his teams take it one game at a time and let the chips fall where they may. Looking too far ahead could result in a loss of focus, and the head coach wants his players dialed in each and every day.

"Just because you lose your focus a little bit about what's the next game on the schedule and what do we got to do to play a good baseball game and win that game," he said. "I'm really big on focus with our team stepping up every day and not and not letting the record dictate a whole lot."

A big part of Clemson's unbeaten start has been the pitching. Currently, the Tigers boast a team ERA of 2.48, with opponents hitting just .212 through the first 14 games. Timely hitting has also played a part, with the Tigers batting .289 with RISP coming into Saturday's game. In the series-clinching win over Northeastern, Clemson was 9-24.

It's that kind of production that has Lee's team playing loose and confident. At the same time, he doesn't want his players getting overconfident or getting too far ahead of themselves due to the hot start.

"You can feel the confidence in the cages and on the field and you can feel that we're loose," Lee said. "It's a loose group and a very confident group and they've been working really hard. So, it's all good to see but I'm trying my best to keep them grounded and make sure they understand that every day is an opportunity for us to build our resume. And hopefully, we go out (Sunday) and play our best baseball game of the weekend."

