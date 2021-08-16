Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed: Monte Lee to Add Former Charleston Coach Matt Heath to Clemson Staff

All Clemson has confirmed a report that Tigers baseball head coach Monte Lee will soon make former College of Charleston head coach and assistant the program's special assistant to the head coach.
Author:

Monte Lee has made an intriguing hire to the Clemson baseball staff.

All Clemson has confirmed through sources that the Tigers head coach will name former College of Charleston head coach Matt Heath a special assistant to the head coach. D1baseball.com first had the news and reported it's similar to a player development role. 

Heath recently worked as an assistant at Tennesee-Martin. He also spent time as an assistant under Lee when he was the head coach in Charleston. Heath worked with the Cougars' pitching staff and helped the program reach three NCAA tournaments from 2012-2015. 

Confirmed: Monte Lee to Add Former Charleston Coach Matt Heath to Clemson Staff

Confirmed: Monte Lee to Add Former Charleston Coach Matt Heath to Clemson Staff

All Clemson has confirmed a report that Tigers baseball head coach Monte Lee will soon make former College of Charleston head coach and assistant the program's special assistant to the head coach.

After Lee was hired at Clemson before the 2016 season, Heath took over in Charleston, but he was fired in 2017 for creating a "toxic environment." Heath, who had three seasons remaining on his contract, denied the allegations and filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school. 

The two sides settled for $350,000 two years later, according to a report from the Post and Courier. Heath claimed it was a move to replace him with Chad Holbrook, the former South Carolina head coach. 

Heath was 59-56-1 as the head coach at College of Charleston and had success as the pitching coach for UT-Martin. 

His exact responsibilities won't be known until the hire becomes official. 

