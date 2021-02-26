Friday's Clemson Baseball Game vs. South Carolina Postponed

The Clemson Baseball team was set to begin their second series of the season against rival South Carolina on Friday but has seen the first matchup of the series postponed for inclement weather.

After blanking Cincinnati 3-0 in their first series matchup of the year, Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball team will have to wait an extra day to get started against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks.

Friday's matchup at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was slated to begin at 4 p.m., and a makeup game between the two teams has been scheduled for May 11 at 6 p.m. Now, Game 1 will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville.