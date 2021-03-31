Georgia Downs Clemson 2-0, Snapping Tigers Five Game Winning Streak

Clemson's five game winning streak came to screeching halt on Tuesday night.

Georgia knocked off the Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium as eight Bulldog pitchers combined to hold the Tigers to just five hits on the night. Clemson was 0-14 with runners on base and 0-8 with RISP.

"They pitched really well," head coach Monte Lee said afterwards. "Defensively, both teams played pretty well, we turned a couple of double plays, which is good to see. But all in all, and we just didn't do a good enough job of competing in the box. That's the bottom line, and you know they were they were a little bit better."

Georgia got on the board early on as Riley King drew a walk from Clemson starter Carter Raffield to lead off the second. A Connor Tate single moved him to second and a wild pitch allowed King to reach third, who would then score on a Parks Harbor sacrifice fly to left giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Another leadoff walk by Raffield in the fourth, this time to Corey Collins would lead to the second Georgia run of the game. After advancing to second on a single by King, Collins then moved to third when Tate flied out to center. He would score on a fielders choice by Harber, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

Clemson had an opportunity to get back in it after loading the bases with one out in the eighth. However, Jonathan French would strike out swinging for the second out of the inning and pinch-hitter Alex Urban grounded out to first to end the threat.

"We had our opportunity there in the eighth inning and we were unable to come through," Lee said. "That was really kind of the the leverage at-bat, the high leverage at-bat that we needed, and we were unable to get it."

Raffield went 3.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits. However, he did walk three batters. Rashesh Pandya, Evan Estridge and Rob Hughes combined to throw 5.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Bulldogs improved to 17-7, while the Tigers fell to 12-10.

Player of the Game: James Parker continues to have a hot bat. The Clemson shortstop went 2-4 on the night and is now hitting .378 on the season.

Stat of the Game: No Georgia pitcher went more than two innings in the game, with Bulldogs head coach Scott Stricklin choosing to go with a committee approach, using eight pitchers total.

"They've done that quite a good bit," Lee said. "So I think it's smart, quite honestly, I think it's pretty tough offensively just because you're trying to game plan a little bit for a different arm every inning versus, you know, your guys have seen that guy already, you know, as a starter."

Injury Report: Mat Clark and Mack Anglin both missed the weekend series at Boston College but coaches are hopeful they will be able to return this weekend in Raleigh.

"So as far as for last weekend Anglin, (Davis) Sharpe and Clark were not available to pitch) for us last weekend," Lee said. "We feel like Anglin will be. He's gonna throw a bullpen tomorrow, see how he feels, and then we can determine after we see that, where he will be slated for the weekend. And then Clark is going to play catch tomorrow. We hope to get him maybe in the bullpen on Thursday and just see where he's at for the weekend as well."

Up Next: Clemson will now hit the road for a three-game weekend series against NC State. It will be the Tigers second straight weekend playing away from home.