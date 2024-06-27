In-State Rival Lands Commitment From Clemson Baseball Transfer
Nathan Hall won’t be around to help the Clemson Tigers try and reach the Men’s College World Series for the first time in 15 years next season.
But he’ll be around.
Hall announced on his social media account earlier this week that he would transfer to South Carolina. That would put him playing for new coach Paul Mainieri, who was hired earlier this month.
He spent two seasons with Clemson, but he wasn’t much of a factor for the Tigers in 2024. He batted just .227 and drove in three runs in 22 at-bats.
In 2023 he was a part-time starter for the Tigers, as he made 16 starts and played all three outfield positions. He batted .243 with 10 runs, three doubles, one home run, 12 RBIs, a .324 slugging percentage, .321 on-base percentage, eight walks, a hit-by-pitch and three steals.
He was a valuable piece of the bench as he came in as a sub in 23 games.
The Lexington (S.C.) product was a Top 100 prospect coming out of high school according to Perfect Game. He was also a Class 5A state player of the year in 2021. He comes from an athletic family, as he father ran track at Penn.
He remains a player with pro potential after a stint in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last summer. He batted .282 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 18 RBI as he was named an All-Star Game selection.
By joining the Gamecocks, Hall will play with college baseball’s active coaching wins leader in Mainieri (1,505). He left coaching after his 2021 season at LSU. He guided LSU to a 2009 national championship, went to six College World Series with LSU (five) and Notre Dame (one), along with four SEC regular-season titles, six SEC Tournament titles and 10 NCAA regional titles.
Clemson put together a great season in 2024 under Erik Bakich, as the Tigers went 44-16 and were selected as the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, assuring them of home-field advantage in its attempt to get to the College World Series.
The Tigers were eliminated in their super regional series with Florida, in which they lost two games to none, including a heart-breaking 11-10 loss in 13 innings in the elimination game.
A series win over Florida would have put Clemson in the CWS for the first time since 2010. But, reaching the Super Regional did mark progress for the program. It was their first since that 2010 season in their 11th attempt since their last trip to Omaha.
Clemson just finished No. 9 in the final USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.