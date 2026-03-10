Is Clemson Baseball Actually A Top 10 Team? See What The Polls Are Saying

Clemson baseball has been frighteningly close to flawless this year. At 15-1 through 16 games, the Tigers are getting recognition in the nation’s most prestigious polls and rankings, earning ranks among the best teams in the nation through three weeks.

The most flattering ranking comes from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, which released its poll on Monday, March 9. Previously at No. 10 in the same poll, the Tigers jumped two spots to No. 8 after a 5-0 week overall, including a 4-0 weekend slate over La Salle.

But not everyone agrees with that top 10 ranking. In their poll released on the same day, D1 Baseball had Clemson at No. 11, moving drastically from their No. 15 rank last week.

Near identically, ESPN’s ranking released yesterday had the Tigers at No. 11, moving up from No. 15.

While other baseball ranking polls are yet to release their updates, Clemson seems to be dropping in as a consensus top 12 team. That’s huge for a program that began the season as the No. 20 team in Baseball America's preseason top 25 rankings.

And while there is some fluctuation in Clemson’s rank, there seems to be agreement with one thing: the real season starts this week. Not only does ACC play begin this Thursday, but Clemson will also play their first ranked opponent of the season: Georgia Tech.

Ranked No. 4 in D1 Baseball’s top 25, the Yellow Jackets are 14-2. After opening their ACC play against Virginia Tech last week and finishing 2-1 over the Hokies, the Tigers will be GT’s second ACC series.

But head coach Erik Bakich is not threatened by the prospect. After losing to South Carolina in late February —their only loss of the season— Clemson got back on the horse, and have since fired off seven straight wins.

And in baseball, momentum is everything.

“I think you just want to have as much momentum as you can possibly have because it is contagious,” Bakich said. “Good performances are contagious and the confidence that comes from that and that feeling of invincibility that you get in the moment from it, it's really really understated.”

Assuming Clemson can topple Georgia Southern (4–11) tonight, Clemson will pose a serious threat to a top-five team this weekend. But as it stands, the Tigers are flirting with the top 10, and another statement win could push them firmly into the national conversation as the halfway point approaches.