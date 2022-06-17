Jack Leggett Excited About Erik Bakich Hire, Cannot Wait to Help

CLEMSON, S.C. — Jack Leggett says he is going to do whatever he can to help Erik Bakich out.

Bakich, who got his first coaching job under Leggett in 2002, was formally introduced as Clemson’s 29th head baseball coach Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Bakich helped Leggett and the Tigers reach the 2002 College World Series in his only year at Clemson.

“I am just really excited. I am excited for Clemson baseball. I am excited for all the past players. I think it is going to kind of unify everybody together,” Leggett said. “I am excited for our era of players that I helped coach. But I am excited for Erik. He deserves this. He has paid his dues. He has moved around to places to get back to Clemson.

“He has always loved Clemson. I am just hundred percent in there to support and will do it any way I can.”

And Leggett could be helping from the inside.

“That is to be determined by Erik,” Leggett said. “We are going to try and meet (Friday) for a little bit and see where it goes. I am ready and able to do anything. I got energy. I got experience. If he wants to draw on that then I will be ready to help him in any way I can.”

Though Clemson athletic director Graham Neff nor Bakich officially said anything about Clemson’s former head coach coming on board in an official capacity, it was obvious from their comments he is going to be doing something with Clemson Baseball.

“We talk all the time, and we text almost daily, so he is like a father, a mentor or coach for me as well,” Bakich said. “We will carve out some time. I think we are going to sit down (Friday) and break down a lot of things. But we will absolutely find a way and an opportunity for him to be involved here.”

Before Neff even spoke with Bakich about replacing Monte Lee, one of the first people he reached out to was Leggett.

“I was really intentional about it,” Neff said. “I went to see Coach early, with the recognition of his legacy of his time and his players. I just felt like it needed some stitching back together.”

Leggett was hurt by the way his time at Clemson came to a sudden end after 22 years on the job in 2015. After leading the Clemson program to six College World Series appearances and 955 wins, he was let go by former athletic director Dan Radakovich.

The divorce was a bad one. Leggett stopped coming to games and really never had a relationship with Lee or the baseball program.

Clemson tried to repair the relationship a few years back when Leggett was enshrined in the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. And though that helped some, it was Neff’s recent gesture that sealed the deal for Leggett.

“That means a lot to me,” Leggett said. “Graham has done an outstanding job running the search and being thorough and doing his due diligence, checking into all options, including me and including our players, including our history of our program and keeping me informed, which I really appreciate.”

Bakich appreciates it too. Neff reestablishing Clemson’s relationship with his mentor and friend did play a role in him coming back to Clemson.

“It made a big difference,” he said. “I love Clemson and I have always loved Clemson. But having Coach Leggett feel reenergized and want to be a part of the program again, was something, at least from a clarity standpoint for me, personally. Knowing that he was excited about Clemson baseball again was very important to me.”