AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Monte Lee Continues To Schedule Aggressively

JP-Priester

Monte Lee has always been a big believer in scheduling tough out conference games to start the season. The tougher the games are early on, the better prepared his teams will be for the grinds of conference play.

Outside of playing a three game series against South Carolina every March, the Tigers have played some stiff competition in the out of conference slate during Lee's tenure.

While some of the names might jump out and grab you, they have played some solid baseball squads. 

Respected programs such as Dallas Baptist and Liberty have visited Doug Kingsmore in recent years, as well scheduling multiple home and home sets with both Coastal Carolina and Georgia. 

Although the 2021 schedule has not been released yet, and won't be until later in the year, Lee says that is a trend Tiger fans can expect to continue in 2021.

"When you do see our schedule," Lee said told AllClemson.com. "The first four weekends of the season, which we play the Gamecocks the third weekend of every season, the greatest rivalry in college baseball, but I will tell the Clemson fans this, that this is going to be the toughest schedule of non conference games that we've ever had."

Despite the full schedule not being out yet, Lee was kind enough to go as far as saying who one of those teams would be.

In the opening series next season, it appears the Tigers will host a team that has made three NCAA tournament appearances in the last five seasons. That includes a 2019 trip to the College World Series.

"We have agreed to play Michigan," Monte Lee told AllClemson.com. "We're not under contract yet, we haven't received a contract. That typically goes on in the fall, when we send out our game contracts. We have agreed in principle to have Michigan come play us the opening weekend in Clemson this upcoming year (2021)." 

Lee even took the time to poke a little fun at himself for scheduling such a tough challenge to start the season. 

"I don't know who agreed to do that on the Clemson side," Lee said jokingly. "That guy's not very smart to play a team's that as good as Michigan."

This Clemson baseball team and its loyal fans are still reeling after having most of the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they have something to look forward to, and something that will make Opening Day next season a little more exciting.

According to Lee, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021. And while it may be exciting, he is quick to point out that it's also going to be tough sledding. 

"It's going to be an unbelievable challenge for our team and our program before we get into ACC play. And we're excited about. Our guys best be ready to play."

 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reliving "The Drive"

Few people understand what went into that drive, and all of the pieces that played out in the coaching staff's minds as they were preparing for that historic drive.

Zach Lentz

Watch: The AllClemson Show With Clemson Head Baseball Coach Monte Lee

Zach Lentz

Five juniors to watch in 2020

Five juniors set to make an impact on Clemson's 2020 season

Christopher Hall

UNC QB Sam Howell: Clemson's Team to Beat in ACC

North Carolina sophomore quarterback Sam Howell is ready to challenge Clemson and get past the Tigers to win an ACC title, he said Thursday during an interview with XL Primetime.

Christopher Hall

Prove It: Clemson RT Jordan McFadden Has Big Shoes to Fill

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has tons of faith that right tackle Jordan McFadden will step into the starting role left behind by Tremayne Anchrum, but the redshirt sophomore will have to prove he can handle it.

Brad Senkiw

Five Sophomores That Can Have an Impact for Clemson in 2020

Five sophomores set to make an impact for the Clemson Tigers in 2020

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Tigers Get their Quarterback with Bubba Chandler Commitment

The Clemson Tigers got their quarterback for the 2021 recruiting cycle, as Bogart, GA native Bubba Chandler committed to the Tigers Wednesday.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Prove It: K.J. Henry

The former top-ranked prospect has been through two years of development on the defensive line and is now focused on attacking each day to get better.

Zach Lentz

How Swinney, Clemson Are Built to Overcome Adversity of Unprecedented Times

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has the Tigers primed to be a strong national title contender on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic sports shutdown.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Looking Ahead: Five Redshirt Freshmen To Keep An Eye On

Each and every season, much of the focus seems to fall on which incoming freshmen can come into a program and have an immediate impact. Today, we look at five redshirt freshmen on the Clemson roster who could be poised to break out in 2020.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall