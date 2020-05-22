Monte Lee has always been a big believer in scheduling tough out conference games to start the season. The tougher the games are early on, the better prepared his teams will be for the grinds of conference play.

Outside of playing a three game series against South Carolina every March, the Tigers have played some stiff competition in the out of conference slate during Lee's tenure.

While some of the names might jump out and grab you, they have played some solid baseball squads.

Respected programs such as Dallas Baptist and Liberty have visited Doug Kingsmore in recent years, as well scheduling multiple home and home sets with both Coastal Carolina and Georgia.

Although the 2021 schedule has not been released yet, and won't be until later in the year, Lee says that is a trend Tiger fans can expect to continue in 2021.

"When you do see our schedule," Lee said told AllClemson.com. "The first four weekends of the season, which we play the Gamecocks the third weekend of every season, the greatest rivalry in college baseball, but I will tell the Clemson fans this, that this is going to be the toughest schedule of non conference games that we've ever had."

Despite the full schedule not being out yet, Lee was kind enough to go as far as saying who one of those teams would be.

In the opening series next season, it appears the Tigers will host a team that has made three NCAA tournament appearances in the last five seasons. That includes a 2019 trip to the College World Series.

"We have agreed to play Michigan," Monte Lee told AllClemson.com. "We're not under contract yet, we haven't received a contract. That typically goes on in the fall, when we send out our game contracts. We have agreed in principle to have Michigan come play us the opening weekend in Clemson this upcoming year (2021)."

Lee even took the time to poke a little fun at himself for scheduling such a tough challenge to start the season.

"I don't know who agreed to do that on the Clemson side," Lee said jokingly. "That guy's not very smart to play a team's that as good as Michigan."

This Clemson baseball team and its loyal fans are still reeling after having most of the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they have something to look forward to, and something that will make Opening Day next season a little more exciting.

According to Lee, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021. And while it may be exciting, he is quick to point out that it's also going to be tough sledding.

"It's going to be an unbelievable challenge for our team and our program before we get into ACC play. And we're excited about. Our guys best be ready to play."