No. 2 Virginia Tech Powers Past Clemson In ACC Tournament

Top-seeded Virginia Tech cruised to an 18-6 victory over Clemson, as the Tigers go winless in pool play at the ACC Tournament.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - No. 2 Virginia Tech scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to an 18-6 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Thursday night. The Hokies improved to 41-11, while the Tigers dropped to 35-23.

The Hokies scored a run in the first inning on Jack Hurley’s single, then they scored two unearned runs in the top of the second inning after a costly error. Blake Wright responded in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer, his 11th of the season. Carson Jones gave Virginia Tech a three-run lead again with a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the third inning. Three batters later, Nick Biddison laced a three-run homer, then Gavin Cross and Tanner Schobel followed with solo homers to up the Hokie lead to 10-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his 27th of the season. It tied the Clemson season record for home runs held by Khalil Greene (2002) and tied for third most in a season in ACC history. In the fourth inning, Camden Troyer crushed a long two-run homer, his second of the year and Clemson’s 100th of the season, to narrow Virginia Tech’s lead to 10-6. Virginia Tech answered with two runs in the fifth inning. Biddison hit a towering solo homer, his second of the game, in the seventh inning, then Schobel lofted a sacrifice fly two batters later. The Hokies closed their scoring with four runs in the ninth inning.

Hokie reliever Christian Worley (1-0) earned the win, as he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Billy Barlow (2-4) suffered the loss.

The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPN2.

