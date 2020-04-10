AllClemson
Clemson Baseball Flashback: Seth Beer Hits Mammoth Homerun In Athens

JP-Priester

April 5, 2016 ...

Sitting at 21-7 and ranked 12th in the country, Monte Lee and his Clemson Tigers paid a visit to Foley Field in Athens for a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (17-12). 

The game was played in front of a packed house, as 4,128 fans crammed into the ballpark. It was the fourth largest crowd for the Dawgs since 1990, and a crowd that would go home disappointed.

After Clemson grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the second, the Bulldogs would quickly tie it up in the bottom half of the inning, before eventually taking a 5-3 lead heading into the seventh.

After a two-run homer from Chris Williams in the top of the seventh tied it at 5-all, Georgia would jump back up 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, setting up some late-inning magic from freshman sensation Seth Beer. 

Beer, who days earlier had been named National Hitter of the Month by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, stepped to the plate with one out. 

With a 2-2 count, Beer launched a 92-mph fastball into the Athens night. The ball was hit approximately 40-50 feet above the scoreboard in right, which stands 50-feet tall, and was still rising as it left the park.

It was so high, the ESPN camera lost track of it.

The long ball was Beer's 13th on the season and extended his hitting streak to 25 games. It was such am impressive home run that even the fans decked out in red and white in support of the home team had to stand up and cheer.

“To be honest, I think, to me, that felt like the hardest ball I've ever hit in my life," Beer said afterward. "That was a cool feeling.”

Clemson would push across five more runs in the top of the ninth and knock off the Bulldogs 11-5. However, what most fans remember about this game isn't the win, it was the epic home run hit by the freshman phenom.

