Watch: Clemson Baseball Pitcher’s Starting Debut Leads to Series Victory
The Clemson Tigers baseball team leaned on a new starter to claim the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday against Georgia Tech, 4-3.
The Tigers (26-5, 6-3 in ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (22-6, 8-4) opted for a doubleheader to get ahead of bad weather expected in Atlanta on Sunday.
Georgia Tech absolutely smoked Clemson in the first game, 18-2, in a seven-inning showdown in which the Yellow Jackets hit six home runs and Tigers starter Ethan Darden was not able to get out of the third inning.
With that behind them, the Tigers turned to B.J. Bailey to make the start in the second game of the doubleheader.
Bailey, a left-hander, had never started a game for Clemson before. He transferred in from Spartanburg Methodist College before the 2023 season and went 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 relief appearances.
He redshirted last season due to a injury.
Bailey had been downright unhittable in eight relief appearances so far this season, going 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA in 21 innings, as he struck out 25 and walked seven.
That carried over to his start in the second game. With the Tigers smarting, he went to work and threw a career-best 6.2 innings. He gave up four hits and one run. He struck out eight and walked three. The only run he allowed, which came in the third inning, was on a balk.
But Bailey didn’t get credit for the win. After he left the game up 2-1, relievers Nathan Dvorksy and Reed Garris gave up one run each in the eighth inning to allow the Yellow Jackets to slip ahead, 3-2. So, the Tigers still needed some offensive heroics.
Andrew Ciufo’s two-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run and put Garris (2-0) in position to claim the victory with a scoreless ninth inning.
Clemson took a 2-1 lead after two innings with a run in the first and second innings. Luke Gaffney’s RBI single scored Jarren Purify in the first inning. Collin Priest hit a leadoff home run in the second inning.
The Tigers tied the game in the ninth when Priest was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning.
Next week the Tigers are on the road. On Tuesday they’ll face Georgia Southern in a mid-week, non-conference game at North Augusta, Ga. After that, the Tigers will travel to Berkeley, Calif., to face new ACC member California for a three-game series that starts on Friday.