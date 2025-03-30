Watch: Clemson Baseball Pitcher’s Starting Debut Leads to Series Victory

LHP @BJBailey8 gets through the fifth inning in his first start as a Tiger to set a career high for innings pitched (5.0)! He also has established a career high for strikeouts (7) with this punchout to end the frame!



E5 || CU 2, GAT 1



🖥 https://t.co/eDXSevBgKP pic.twitter.com/pjRXkSeb4D