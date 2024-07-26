Watch Former Clemson Baseball Star Slug Three Home Runs in Single Game
Seth Beer might have the perfect name for baseball, and lately he’s been playing with the Indianapolis Indiana, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Well, on Tuesday against the Iowa Cubs, he had a night to remember.
While playing first base for Indianapolis in a road game at Des Moines, Iowa, the former Clemson Tigers star slammed three home runs as part of a 4-for-5 night in which he drove in five runs, scored four runs and ended up with 13 total bases.
Beer hadn’t had a multi-home run game this season. It might be the kind of night that punches Beer’s ticket back to the Major Leagues at some point.
Beer hasn’t played in the Majors since he was part of the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he logged 43 games in 2021 and 2022.
He joined the Pirates organization before the start of this season as a Rule 5 Draft selection from Arizona. Pittsburgh assigned him to Double-A Altoona and promoted him to Indianapolis on June 18.
Through 75 minor-leagues games in 2024 he has slashed .297/.366/.471/.837 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
The Maryville, Ill., native joined Clemson in 2016 and was an immediate starter. His first collegiate home run was a grand slam. That season he was named the Dick Howser Trophy winner, making him the first freshman to be named the national college player of the year.
After three collegiate seasons he was the Houston Astros’ first-round pick (No. 28 overall) in 2018 and he signed a $2.25 million signing bonus. The Astros assigned him to the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Short-Season A New York–Penn League and his professional career was on.
Beer reached Double-A Corpus Christi before Houston included him in a trade to acquire more starting pitching at the 2019 deadline. The Astros traded Beer to the Arizona Diamondbacks along with prospects J.B. Bukauskas, Corbin Martin, and Joshua Rojas for Zack Greinke.
With the Diamondbacks, he got a new start and that season he slashed .289/.388/.516/.904 with 26 home runs and 103 RBI, the latter two of which remain his minor league single-season high.
Like most minor league players, he wasn’t on the field for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he returned in 2021 to play for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate in Reno.
During that season he made his MLB debut, as he played in five games, had nine at-bats and hit his first MLB home run. He played 38 MLB games in 2022 with Arizona, as he slashed .189/.278/.243/.521 with one home run and nine RBI.