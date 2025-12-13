Brownell Reaches Exclusive Milestone in Clemson's Comeback Win

The Clemson Tigers stumbled out of the gate on Saturday, but they found their footing to take down Mercer, 70-63, in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers (8-3) trailed the Bears at halftime 39-33, but won the second stanza 37-24 to clinch their eighth victory of the season. Clemson claimed its first with a halftime deficit this season.

The Tigers get back on track with this win. They had lost back-to-back games against Alabama and BYU. Both were away from home, where they are undefeated this season.

This game marked a milestone for Head Coach Brad Brownell, who won his 300th game at Clemson. Overall, it is the 467th win of his career. Brownell became the 10th coach in ACC history to win 300 games at the same school, among schools that were in the ACC at the time of the achievement.

Joining Hunter and Godfrey in double-figures was Nick Davidson (Mission Viejo, Calif./Mater Dei), who scored 12 points – his fifth double-digit scoring game of the season.

Off the Tiger bench, Zac Foster (Atlanta, Ga./Woodward Academy) totaled 10 of the Tigers’ 22 bench points and added a career-high seven rebounds. Jestin Porter (Houston, Texas/Cypress Ridge/Middle Tennessee State) also scored 10 points for the Tigers.

After allowing Mercer to shoot 64.0 percent in the first half, Clemson locked them down in the second half to 34.5 percent shooting and just 24 points.

Clemson will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts rival South Carolina. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this report.

