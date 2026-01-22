Clemson Basketball Set to Travel This Weekend Amid Winter Storm

The Clemson men’s basketball team will travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, but there could be external factors that affect the game.

Inclement weather is expected to roll through the Southeast this weekend, welcoming in icy conditions and a wintry mix that could thwart traveling over the next few days. AccuWeather predicts that the Clemson and Atlanta areas will receive ice, occurring over Saturday and worsening that night.

Because of this, the ACC has already made changes to the Saturday’s schedule, making some games earlier than others. The conference has already moved two games down several hours because of the conditions: Wake Forest at Duke and North Carolina at Virginia. Other games were moved down 90 minutes, like Virginia Tech at Louisville.

However, because the Tigers are already playing at noon that day, nothing has changed about the game thus far. However, with weather, it could always throw a wrench in head coach Brad Brownell’s plans, if things turn worse.

Clemson University announced on Thursday that it would be actively monitoring the forecasted winter storm over the upcoming days, when conditions would begin on Saturday morning and end on Monday. Forecasts due still remain uncertain, which had the University issue a preparation guide for students, professors and others in the neighboring areas.

The basketball team would already be in Atlanta, usually hitting the road a day or two before tipoff. Clemson to Atlanta is only a two-hour drive, meaning it would be a quicker trip compared to other away games in the ACC. Perhaps the only thing that would be changing during this process is when the team would get home, although none of that is confirmed.

Clemson doesn’t have a mid-week game next week, meaning its next game would be against Pitt at home on Saturday. Then, they would fly to the west coast to play Stanford and California.

The Tigers are looking to bounce back with a strong away win after losing in overtime to NC State on Tuesday. Brownell’s team snapped its nine-game win streak and suffered its first loss in ACC play after starting 6-0.

As of Thursday, Atlanta is expected to have a high of 46 degrees with a low of 30 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. Rain is expected later that day, which could turn into ice once the temperature drops to below freezing. So, currently, expect the two teams to play in the McCamish Pavillion on Saturday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, nothing has changed. Still, Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with any changes made within Clemson’s scheduled game with the Yellow Jackets over the upcoming days.