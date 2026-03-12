Clemson Center Availability in Jeopardy Following ACC Tournament Win Over Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— In all of the good that Clemson basketball saw on Wednesday night to begin the postseason, unfortunate news glared at the end of it.

After the Tigers’ win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night, head coach Brad Brownell revealed that forward Carter Welling in the first half of the contest. He would need assistance getting up and off the court.

Speaking to the media after the game, Brownell said that it is “unlikely” that Welling will play against North Carolina, let alone the remainder of the tournament.

“Yeah, I don't have—obviously they're going to do MRIs and all those things,” he said after the win. “I find it unlikely that he would play tomorrow. But I haven't been told anything definitive.”

At the 1:58 mark in the half, Welling went to drive to the basket, looking to spring up in his usual fashion, and hit the court wincing in pain. He remained there until Brownell and assistants met him on the other side of the court, being helped up after.

Welling was emotional coming off the court, being unable to put much weight while walking into the tunnel.

Clemson starting F Carter Welling is emotional as he comes off the floor, supported by two trainers. He heads straight to the locker room. Didn’t see the injury, but doesn’t seem good pic.twitter.com/7jDtadbfT7 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 12, 2026

After the half, Clemson Athletics released a statement that the junior would not return to the game with a right knee injury. He was also on crutches when the team was coming out of the locker room.

Carter Welling (knee) is OUT for the rest of tonight’s game. — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 12, 2026

He finished the end of the game on the bench with the team, wearing his warm-up shirt and bearing crutches while speaking with coaches.

Carter Welling is now sitting on the end of Clemson's bench. There are crutches behind his seat. — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) March 12, 2026

The loss is crucial, with the Utah Valley transfer starting in 24 of Clemson’s 32 games this season, especially down the stretch. He averages 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest, being a defensive anchor on that end of the floor.

It’s a question mark about who would take his place going forward. The frontrunner would be redshirt senior Nick Davidson, who has come off the bench in 11 games this season but can play at an elevated level.

Other frontcourt pieces include freshman Chase Thompson and junior Jake Wahlin, who has also started some games but has found a role off the bench due to his 6-foot-10 size. Expect redshirt freshman Dallas Thomas to see an elevated role as well, who recorded 10 minutes in the win.

Clemson will be back in action without its starting center on Thursday night, facing North Carolina at 9:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the situation as it unfolds, heading into the NCAA Tournament.