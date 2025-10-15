Former Clemson Tiger Waived by NBA Team
After an impressive final season at Clemson, former Tigers center Viktor Lakhin hoped to hear his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft — but it never came.
Fortunately, he caught a break, signing with Oklahoma City's Summer League team shortly after. But despite him being on the roster, he wouldn't touch the court as he underwent rehabilitation from a torn tendon in his left foot back in May, keeping him out of action for about three months.
This past Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that they waived Lakhin, just one day after signing him to a training camp contract on Sunday.
These short-term training camp deals are often procedural moves designed to secure player rights for G League affiliates.
In this case, Oklahoma City gains Lakhin's G League rights, allowing him to continue developing within the organization's system while recovering and conditioning following the injury. It's a route many international and undrafted players take in hopes of proving themselves over the course of a full season, similar to, but not as secure as, a two-way contract.
The 6-foot-11 Russian spent his first four years of his collegiate career with the Cincinnati Bearcats, totaling 1,162 points, 728 rebounds, 124 assists and 128 blocks.
He then decided to transfer for his fifth and final year of College Basketball, committing to Clemson and Brad Brownell.
Lakhin went on to have one of, if not the best season of his career, starting in 33-of-34 games while averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a career-high 1.5 blocks per game on 51/38/70 shooting splits. He finished the 2025 season as an All-ACC honorable mention and helped lead the Tigers to their most single-season wins in program history with 27.
Though his professional career hasn't taken off just yet, Lakhin's combination of size, interior presence and ability to stretch the floor makes him an intriguing prospect for not just the G League, but the NBA as well.
As many know, the Thunder's developmental system has a strong record of grooming players for opportunities at the next level, giving the lanky Russian a realistic chance to carve out a role with the Blue and potentially earn a call-up down the line.
With Lakhin back from injury now, he and the Oklahoma City Blue are set to kick off their 50-game season on November 7 at 9 p.m. EST against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.