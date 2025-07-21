Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Clemson Tiger Center
After an impressive Summer League stint with the Charlotte Hornets, one former Clemson Tiger didn’t even get to stick around for the team’s Summer League finale, because another NBA team swooped in first.
According to a post from the Memphis Grizzlies’ PR team on X, the team has signed PJ Hall to a two-way contract just before the Hornets faced off against the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League Final.
During his time with the Hornets' Summer League squad, Hall averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds (third on the team), and 1.6 blocks (second on the team) per game. His top performance of the summer came in a win against the San Antonio Spurs, when he scored 11 points while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots.
Hall spent his rookie season in the Denver Nuggets organization, splitting time between Denver and their G League Affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.
His NBA playing time was limited, appearing in 19 games while averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Hall made a more impressive impact while developing in the G League, averaging 18.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
Hall spent four seasons at Clemson, earning All-ACC honors during his final two years with the Tigers. As a senior, he was an All-ACC selection after averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Throughout his collegiate career, he totaled averages of 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Rotowire had this to say about Hall as an NBA Prospect:
"Hall has an impressive build and shouldn’t have significant issues defending bigs at the next level. Even though he’s expected to go through an adjustment period, he should hold his own — and then some — defensively in the NBA. However, he’s not as advanced on the offensive end of the court.
"Hall is comfortable finishing around the rim, but he’s not a good shooter and might have issues if forced to play near the perimeter or stretch the floor. Ultimately, his shooting touch might determine his draft stock and position at the next level because if he can’t hit shots from the perimeter, he’ll be forced to stay as an old-school big man. Plus, he’s not the best rebounder for a player of his size, and he gets boxed out far too often, especially considering his massive frame."