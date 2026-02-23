The One Player Clemson Basketball Could Really Use Right Now

Something isn’t clicking for Clemson basketball right now. Head coach Brad Brownell shuffled the lineup ahead of Florida State, and it didn’t stop the Tigers from recording a fourth consecutive loss.

But in the interest of speculation for a team desperately in need of a spark, what if the answer is the one guy they can’t play: Zac Foster?

Foster went down in a game against South Carolina on Dec. 16, and if seeing him hit the deck and grab his knee wasn’t bad enough, an MRI revealed something worse: a torn ACL.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate injury for Zac and our team,” Brownell said. “Zac is a hard worker and a valuable member of our backcourt. I know he will be determined in his rehab and has a very bright future ahead of him here in Clemson.”

A freshman, Foster was just 12 games into his first-ever season at Clemson. Coming off the bench for all 12, Foster was averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in 18.6 minutes.

But his best was yet to come. A highly touted recruit, Foster was picked up by Clemson as the No. 70 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He was the No. 11 combo guard in the class.

The starting lineup has struggled recently, but particularly the guard play. Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter have been largely inconsistent and unreliable during Clemson’s four-game losing streak.

Against Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest and FSU, Hunter scored one, four, three and 13 points, respectively. Before his 13-point outing against the Seminoles, Hunter shot a combined 2-of-12 from the field against Virginia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest.

Against the same four opponents in the same order, Porter posted five, four, seven and three points, respectively, on a combined 26.9% from the field.

Against Florida State, Butta Johnson was promoted from the bench, taking over Porter’s starting spot. But previously, in his 19 minutes per game off the bench, Johnson was averaging 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and just under one assist per game.

Take a look back at Foster’s numbers. With fewer minutes per game, Foster was averaging more points, rebounds and assists. With that considered, Foster would have been a prime candidate to slide into a starting guard role at this point in the season.

Albeit in limited action, Foster’s impact extends beyond the box score. At 6-foot-4, 180 lbs, Foster is quick, and he isn’t afraid to use his speed to stretch the floor. In the fall, he made Clemson’s offense dynamic.

Just check out his career-defining highlight so far with the Tigers, an emphatic dunk after sprinting the length of the court with the ball in his hand.

He brings energy and a willingness to take the ball to the basket. His layup package, on display in high school highlights with Woodward Academy, opens up the floor for everyone. When you have to respect the drive, defenses cannot guard as tightly on the three-point line and perimeter.

That also nicely complements the big men inside — namely, both 6-foot-10 forwards Carter Welling and Jake Wahlin, who have been a bright spot as of recent.

And then there’s Ace Buckner and Nick Davidson, the faces of Clemson’s bench. Brownell’s bench unit has been solid this season, and Foster would only bolster that. Should Foster have found his way into the starting lineup, Buckner and Davidson would offer high-energy relief. But if he were to have stayed outside the starting five, Clemson would have two units of guards and forwards to beat teams down relentlessly.

Foster will not return this season — ACL tears typically follow a six to nine-month recovery period. But Foster’s absence is a reminder of two things: the unfortunate reality of injuries and how critical he will be in 2027.