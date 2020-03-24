AllClemson
Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Issues Cryptic Tweet; Texans Fans in Panic

Zach Lentz

According to SportsBettingDime.com, former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2021.

According to John Perrotto, the reason that Watson tops the list at +300 is the "Toxic Texans' Culture."

"That the Texans have Watson’s contract with the Houston Texans expires after next season," Perrotto wrote. "It seems plausible he could look to leave Houston following this week’s stunning trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

"Like many others around the NFL, Watson was clearly shocked by the trade of one of the league’s premier receiving threats.

"Will the trade eventually push Watson to leave? It’s hard to say for certain with free agency still more than a year away.

"However, a picture of a toxic culture with the Texans under coach Bill O’Brien is starting to develop.

"Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin said in an interview with ESPN that O’Brien compared Hopkins to late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. That remark reportedly came during a recent meeting between O’Brien and Hopkins.

"Former Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong claims O’Brien ruined his career."

Wednesday, Watson issued what could only be described as a cryptic tweet that has Texan fans wondering if he not only would consider leaving Houston, the only NFL team he has ever played for, but if he actually wants to leave.

The above line comes from the song "Emotionless" by Drake, and while it is nothing new to see an athlete tweeting lyrics to songs, the timing of this recent tweet may be signaling a deeper meaning.

Watson has started 31 combined games the last two seasons, and the Texans have been victorious in 21 of those. He's a dynamic quarterback and leader, and head coach Bill O'Brien has a very high opinion about his signal-caller.

"We want him here in Houston for his whole career," O'Brien said. "We love Deshaun Watson, and everything he's about."

