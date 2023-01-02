10 Clemson Football Questions for a New Year

Clemson's 2022 didn't end as well as the Tigers had hoped because of a 31-17 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

But the calendar waits for no one and the mindset of the program has shifted into getting ready for a new year and a new season. The Tigers, who had 11 wins but lost three of their last six games, have entered 2023 with a new quarterback era and some roster uncertainty. This is a program with high expectations and one that wants to be a national title contender every season.

For Clemson to do that in 2023, here are several questions the Tigers will have to answer between now and the fall:

Will Dabo Swinney make any major changes?

Before that can be answered, one would need to know if Swinney believes there are major changes needed. During his Orange Bowl post-game press conference, Swinney was adamant that his 11-win team is still a very successful program, but that doesn't mean the Tigers don't need to get better after missing the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. The offense simply isn't explosive enough for this era of the game, whether that's because of scheme, talent or both. The Tigers need to improve on that side of the ball, especially, in some way. There's no way to know right now if there will be staff changes or any philosophy switches. It's too early in the offseason, but it's clearly something to monitor heading into the winter when those shifts are generally made.

Who's coming back on defense?

Until this is known, it's hard to make any predictions on what the Tigers will do this season. KJ Henry, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tyler Davis, Bryan Bresee, Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips and Xavier Thomas all have remaining eligibility and a decision to make of whether to use it or not. If a mix of that group returns, it could mean a dominant side of the ball. If all or most were to leave, it's going to test Clemson's depth and development, especially along the defensive line. This will most definitely shape the offseason narrative. As to when this will become clearer, expect to see announcements over the next week or so. The deadline to enter the NFL draft is Jan. 16, a week after the national championship game.

Will Clemson use the transfer portal?

Swinney made it pretty clear during his early signing period press conference on Dec. 21 that he wasn't looking to use the NCAA transfer portal to overhaul his roster. He believes players returning is his portal. And it may very well be if some of those NFL-caliber guys show up in orange next season. But he left open the possibility that if the right fit at the right time is available, he'd look to add one or two players. He also said things could change at the end of spring when the second transfer window opens, and he might have no choice but to supplement his roster, despite the reluctance to go heavy on portal players. Right now, there isn't much room on the 85-man scholarship list to add players.

Can the 2023 class make an impact?

The good news for Clemson is that the answer to this question will begin to take shape in the spring as there are already five players on campus who practiced at the bowl site and more than a dozen more who will be on the field in March and April. Peter Woods, a 5-star defensive lineman, looks like the biggest lock to play in 2023, but there are several other pieces who will fill out the depth chart. Clemson played a lot of freshmen in 2022 for various reasons. This year, DL Vic Burley, Tomarrion Parker and Stephiylan Green, three offensive linemen, a pair of receivers and QB Chris Vizzina will all state their case for playing time.

Is Cade Klubnik ready to be "the guy"?

Because Vizzina is just getting started and will be the No. 2 QB, the starting role is essentially already given to Klubnik, the rising sophomore who threw for 320 yards with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in his first career start against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. He's got a huge leg up on the rest of the room. Klubnik has displayed leadership skills already, and he'll have the full backing of the coaching staff and players, but it's a big job, especially since Clemson needs better QB play than it has had the last couple of seasons if it wants to get back to the playoff. Klubnik has a huge offseason of development and refining in front of him and needs to make leaps as the No. 1.

Can the receiving corps get back to dominance?

When you watch the NFL, you can't help but be reminded of just how talented some of Clemson's receiver rooms have been in the past. When you watched the 2022 group play on Saturdays, it was even more obvious that the Tigers are lacking those kinds of playmakers. The problem has been a mixture of QB play, drops and not getting open, but that has to change if the Tigers want to be a title contender. The elite teams have separators at receiver who can change the dynamic of a game on one play. Clemson hasn't had any of them in the last two seasons. Antonio Williams and Adam Randall, a pair of freshmen in 2022, are the likeliest candidates to give Clemson that again, but this room must take a major step forward in development.

What will Wes Goodwin carry over from his first season?

It was quite the learning year for the new defensive coordinator in his debut season calling the plays and building the game plans. And it comes with mixed reviews. There were times the Tigers looked outcoached on that side of the ball, but in the second half of the season, Goodwin began to look more comfortable with his schemes and in-game adjustments. The Tigers never truly were that dominant, elite stop unit most people were expecting, but that year of experience is going to serve Goodwin well. If he's got the right horses, Goodwin showed late in the season that he can adjust. There will be a lot more confidence coming from him and a chance to regain a foothold among the best defenses in the nation.

Will Clemson focus on the running game in 2023?

Will Shipley and Phil Mafah are good players and good teammates. They never openly called anybody out for their lack of usage at times against defenses that couldn't stop the backfield tandem, but it had to be frustrating. Even if they say all the right things, they need to be more of a focal point of the offense in 2023. Few teams will have two backs with their kind of experience and ability, but the coaching staff rarely leaned on them enough in big games. Even in Klubnik's first start, Clemson called more than 30 pass plays in the first half against UT. Shipley and Mafah are two of the most talented players on this roster for 2023, and the offense needs to be built more around them than Klubnik until the passing game proves its consistency.

Who will replace the roles left behind by seniors/departures?

Robert Gunn, step right up. And good luck filling the shoes of BT Potter, the program's all-time leading placekicker. But Gunn was highly regarded as a recruit, and Swinney feels good about his ability. Still, he's got to go prove it. So will other players at various positions. If the defensive line breaks up, guys like Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams, Cade Denhoff, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart are going to have to step up. Toriano Pride Jr. will need to make a big leap from freshman to sophomore year at cornerback if Jones leaves. Offensively, Clemson is looking for a new left guard with Jordan McFadden moving on, and Jake Briningstool is now the top option at tight end with Davis Allen gone. There are a lot of large shoes to fill.

What will the roster look like after the spring?

Because of that late transfer window in Maay, it's hard to pin down what the Tigers will ultimately look like when fall camp opens. There will be some players who probably don't like where they stand in the pecking order after spring practice. Either they don't get enough reps or they feel passed over, it's not crazy to think somebody bolts for a better opportunity. Swinney didn't lose anybody last spring, so maybe he'll keep the roster intact, but never say never in this era of football. There could always be a surprise or two, especially with name, image and likeness opportunities looming out there for today's college players. That's a fear for every head coach.

