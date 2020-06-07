2019 Recap: Clemson Crushes Louisville ... Again

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We continue with Clemson's conference tilt at Louisville.

No. 3/2 Clemson extended its school-record win streak to 22 games, as they defeated Louisville 45-10 at Cardinal Stadium. The Tiger defense forced three turnovers and totaled six sacks in the win in holding Louisville to just 263 yards. The Tigers racked up 551 yards offensively behind another big day from junior running back Travis Etienne.

Here’s how it happened ...

It was over when …

Travis Etienne's 48 yard rush on the opening play of the game signaled what was going to be a long day for the Cardinals and another big one for Etienne, as he rushing for 192 yards on 14 attempts including a 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Play of the game

With five seconds remaining in the first half, Trevor Lawrence found Justyn Ross for a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 17-3 lead.

Player of the game

Etienne continued his stellar play against the Cardinals, rushing for 192 yards on 14 attempts including a 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It gave him 443 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns on the ground in three career games against Louisville.

What was that?

Clemson entered the game having scored 42, 47 and 77 points in its last three meetings with Louisville. With another 40-point performance Saturday, Clemson has scored at least 40 points in four straight games in a series with an ACC opponent for the first time in school history.

Clemson is now averaging 42.3 points per game against Louisville in six all-time meetings, Clemson's highest all-time average against an opponent presently in a Power Five conference.

Freshman Impact

Tyler Davis finished the game with four tackles (three solo) and a sack.

Stat of the game: 6

Six different players (Joseph Ngata, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Travis Etienne, Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi) scored touchdowns for Clemson (three receiving and three rushing).

He said it ...

'We knew this was a game we were going to have to eventually knock them out because they were not going to give up," head coach Dabo Swinney said.