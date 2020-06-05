The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We continue with a look at the Tigers' victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

For the first time in nine years, Clemson traveled to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tigers entered the game ranked No. 1 in the country but had not beaten UNC on the road since 2002.

After wins over South Carolina and Miami to open the season, North Carolina was on a two-game losing streak with losses to Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

Clemson had defeated 22 straight ACC opponents. The Tigers offense struggled, gaining 331 yards, but the defense would once again seal another victory in their closest game of the season.

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when …

Xavier Thomas, Nolan Turner and James Skalski converge on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:18 left in the game. UNC had just pulled to within a point and tried to go for the win with a two-point conversion, but was stopped short.

Play of the game

The defensive stop was the key play, but the play of the game came with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter when Trevor Lawrence tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins to give the Tigers its first lead of the game.

Player of the game

Lawrence completed 18-of-30 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 57 yards and another score.

What was that?

After coaching North Carolina for more than a decade, Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill for the 2019 season. The loss to Clemson ran Brown's record to 3-8 against the Tigers while the coach at UNC.

Freshman impact

Defensive end Tyler Davis had three total tackles and one of three Clemson sacks against Howell.

Stat of the game: 20

With the win, Clemson ran its unbeaten streak to 20 games, which set a new school record.

He said it ...

"How could I not?" — Mack Brown's explanation of going for two in an interview with the News & Observer following the 21-20 loss to Clemson.