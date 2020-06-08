2019 Recap: Overton's Hat Trick Guides Clemson Past Boston College

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. Today, we reflect on the Tigers dominating performance against Boston College.

With the initial rankings of the college football playoff looming on the horizon, Clemson (7-0,5-0 in ACC play) hit the ground running against Boston College (4-3,2-2)for a 17-0 lead 10 minutes into regulation.

The Tigers played their most complete game of the season and defeated the Boston College Eagles for the ninth straight time in the series to keep the O'Rourke-McFadden trophy in Clemson. The 59-7 triumph was the largest margin of victory for either team since the series began in 1940.

Clemson's balanced attack of 372 yards passing and 302 yards rushing kept the Eagles on their heels for much of the evening. The Tigers improved to 8-0 on the year while Boston College dropped to 4-4 overall.

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when…

Amari Rodgers took a screen pass and sliced through the Eagles' defense untouched for a 19-yard touchdown. The highlight-reel play gave Clemson a 31-7 advantage with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter.



Play of the game

Logan Rudolph's 34-yard scoop and score gave Clemson's defense a touchdown in Death Valley for the second time in the 2019 season. K'Von Wallace's 66-yard pick-six against Charlotte earlier in the season was the first.

Player of the game

This one was a no-brainer. Diondre Overton hauled in three passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Have yourself a steak dinner, kid!

What was that?

Clemson played lights out with the exception of Boston College's only score-producing drive of the night. The Eagles marched down the field on a 15-play, 75-yard drive to cut the deficit to 17-7 in the opening minutes of the second frame.

Freshman impact

DL Tyler Davis continued to impress in his starting role, recording four tackles in the game.

Stat of the game: 674

Clemson set a season-high for total offense with 674 yards. Travis Etienne and Diondre Overton found the end zone three times each as the offense strung together its most complete performance of the season thus far.

He said it...

"We try not to worry about the outside noise and do what we do best. Tonight, we just tried to play our best game as an offensive and I believe that is one of the best games we've played," Overton said following his career night.

