2019 Recap: Statement Made! Tigers Down Aggies

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. Today we look at the week 2 matchup against Texas A & M.

In the weeks leading up to the biggest regular season game on the 2019 ACC schedule, the No. 1 Clemson Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) had to listen to people rehash how close they came to losing to the No. 11 Texas A & M Aggies last season. They had to listen to how many prognosticators picked the Aggies to upset the Tigers Saturday at Death Valley. And they also had to listen to many people who predicted that Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond would out-duel Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence.

But none of those things came to fruition. In fact, the Tigers made their statement in a big way, as they dismantled the Aggies by a final score of 24-10.

Here's how it happened:

It was over when …

After three combined punts to start the second half, the Tigers once again found the end zone. This time Lyn-J Dixon's 4-yard run capped off an eight-play, 83-yard drive that extended the lead to 24-3. The score also extended a run of 24 unanswered points for the Tigers since the 10:52 mark in the second quarter.

Play of the game:

The Aggies finally found some rhythm in the fourth quarter. After a couple of big pass plays by Mond the Aggies found themselves on the Tiger 11-yard line. But the drive ended without the Aggies cutting into the Tiger lead, as safety Tanner Muse intercepted Mond's pass at the 1-yard line.

Player of the game:

Wide receiver Justyn Ross caught a career-high seven passes for a team-high 94 yards and a touchdown. His career high in receptions entering the day was six, set in both College Football Playoff games last season. Ross recorded his first touchdown reception of the season on a 30-yard pass from Lawrence on third-and-11 in the second quarter. The touchdown reception was the 10th of Ross’ career.

What was that?

The Tiger defense held the Aggies to less than 300 yards of total offense, while they amassed 390 total yards (268 passing, 122 rushing) that put an exclamation mark on a dominant day.

Stat of the game:

Clemson won its 17th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season. It would tie Clemson's all-time longest winning streak, matching a 17-game streak across the final three games of the 2014 season and the first 14 games in 2015.

He said it ...

"Our offensive line took over. I cannot say enough about those guys. Travis [Etienne] had a career-high in receiving yards, and Lyn-J [Dixon] was a spark for us. I’m really proud of them. That’s quite a 1-2 punch."—head coach Dabo Swinney.