2021 WR Corps Could Be Dabo's Best Ever

Injuries to multiple receivers last year put the Tigers coaching staff in a bind, having to rely heavily on outgoing seniors Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell throughout the year. But with three ready to go freshman receivers and a number of injury riddled players returning, this group has as much talent as the proclaimed WRU has ever had before.

The 2020 season was not easy on the Clemson receiver room to say the least.

Last year left the Tigers' offense without three talented sophomore wideouts, with Justyn Ross having surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck in the summer of 2020.

Joseph Ngata started in three games, but was left battling an abdominal injury much of the year and could never seem to get back 100 percent. Frank Ladson dealt with foot and hip injuries during the year, starting only four games and having his best contest against The Citadel early in the year.

All three are supposed to be back and ready for Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, and Tony Elliot will be able to rotate receivers in and out in a way that hasn't been possible lately.

The Tigers will have E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou coming back after a full freshman year with the team, and Williams specifically showed a lot of promise in his teammate's absence, leaving us in awe with a one-handed grab against Notre Dame and earning four starts with 24 catches for 306 yards.

Ajou didn't receive much playing time as a freshman but is has size, quickness, incredible route running and a wingspan that will make him a hard cover for any DB.

The Tigers' mid-year enrollees will take part in spring practice starting Feb. 24.

Beaux Collins, a former 4-star WR will finally be reunited with former St. John Bosco teammate DJ Uiagalelei, and believes there will be some immediate chemistry between them that will translate on Saturdays.

Collins will be joined by Troy Stellato and Dacari Collins, also 4-star receivers who possess the height and speed to contribute right away for the Tigers.

This crop of wide receivers and the talent they possess aren't rivaled by many Dabo Swinney-coached Clemson teams. Standing alone is the 2012 Tiger WR corps that had DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Martavis Bryant, Jaron Brown and Adam Humphries, who all went on to play in the NFL.

Swinney and Elliot have a lot of talent on their hands for Uiagalelei, and it could be up to the receivers to manage the offensive load of Travis Etienne leaving while the team waits for another true No. 1 RB to emerge.