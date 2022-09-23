2024 WR David Washington Jr. Calls Clemson Visit 'Amazing Experience'

One of the many high school recruits on hand for Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech was 2024 WR David Washington Jr.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect out of St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) made the trip along with teammate Omillio Argard, a 2024 cornerback target of the Tigers, and it was a visit that really stood out for Washington.

"One of my favorite highlights of the visit was definitely the entrance," Washington told All Clemson. "I was up there at the entrance when they came down and being right there in the front was just an amazing experience."

Washington currently sports nine offers, including Penn State, Kentucky, Boston College and Pitt, and another thing that really made an impression on the young wideout was the culture inside of the Clemson program.

"How disciplined and accountable they are," Washington said. "And that they will hold you to a very high standard and hope and make sure you will match that standard."

While Washington doesn't currently hold an offer from the Tigers he is hearing from wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham every week, and if one were to come at some point in the future, it would be a dream come true.

"It would mean a lot," he said. "It’s been one of my favorite schools growing up. So getting an offer from my dream school would be a dream come true."

For the foreseeable future, Washington is focused on remaining patient and letting the process play out. Although, he is hopeful of making a decision before the start of his senior season.

When the time comes to make that decision, though, culture will play a huge part, as Washington is looking for the type of relationships that go beyond the field of play.

"What I’m looking for in a school is to obviously have a great relationship and to bring me into the university and make me a better person in life, not just football."

