Elite 2028 Dual-Threat Quarterback Predicted to Land with Clemson Tigers

Clemson Football has its eyes on two quarterbacks in the 2028 class, and while one of them included the Tigers in his top six earlier this week, the other has now been predicted to land with the program.

On Wednesday, Lone Star (TX) signal caller Trey Wright trimmed his recruitment down to 12 schools, including Clemson alongside Oregon, Michigan, Kentucky, SMU, Florida State, Houston, Missouri, Kansas State, Arizona, TCU and North Carolina.

Later that night, On3's Sam Spiegelman submitted an expert prediction for Wright to ultimately land with the Tigers when it comes to decision day.

The elite dual-threat is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 369 overall player, the No. 28 player at his position and the No. 45 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Last night, On3’s @samspiegs logged an expert prediction for the Clemson Tigers to land 2028 3 ⭐️ QB Trey Wright.



He is 1 of just 2 players at his position to earn an offer from the program so far.



Wright is also teammates with 2027 3 ⭐️ CB commit Bryant Robinson. pic.twitter.com/VpbpFRm66Q — Angelo Feliberty (@felibertyangelo) July 23, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound signal caller started his high school career on junior varsity for the Rangers, finishing his freshman campaign with 2,113 total yards and 49 touchdowns while leading his team to a District Championship win.

Following season's end, he began traveling to college camps all across the country, which led to his first five Division I offers: North Texas, Sacramento State, UTSA, Texas State and Cincinnati.

Ahead of his sophomore year, he ended up making the varsity squad and took over as the starting quarterback, which proved to be the right decision by the Lone Star coaching staff.

Across 16 contests, Wright completed 67% of his passes for 4,062 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in addition to carrying the ball 163 times for 1,798 rushing yards and 16 scores. He led the Rangers to the UIL 5A D1 State Championship, but came up short against Smithson Valley, losing 28-6.

To put his numbers in perspective: his 5,860 scrimmage yards led the country, his 4,062 passing yards ranked 19th nationally and second among 2028 quarterbacks, and his 1,798 rushing yards ranked eighth among quarterbacks in Texas.

For his breakout performance, he was unanimously named the 5-5A District MVP, Dallas All-Area Newcomer of the Year and a MaxPreps All-American.

2028 QB Sophomore Varsity Season

⭐️Unanimous 5-5A DISTRICT MVP

⭐️Max Preps ALL-AMERICAN

⭐️Dallas All Area NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

⭐️5800+ Total Yards - MOST IN THE COUNTRY

⭐️4,062 Passing Yards - 19th most in the country & 3rd most in DFW (2nd most in the country among all 2028s)… pic.twitter.com/aNgLH43Q5g — Trey Wright (@itsTreyW3) January 25, 2026

His recruitment then blew up after the season, as he earned over 20 offers from February to June. However, he didn't take too many visits, as he took a trip to Clemson and Kansas State in April before later returning to Death Valley for the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp — the same place he earned his offer at. He also camped at Ohio State in mid-June.

As it stands, Wright could very well lock in his commitment before his junior season even starts, according to Sam Spiegelman. Regardless, he plans to make his way back to Tigertown for a game-day visit, and he'll head to SMU for one as well. Oregon and Kentucky are among the other schools looking to get him on campus for a game.

Note: Wright is also teammates with three-star Clemson cornerback commit Bryant Robinson.