3 Reasons Trevor Lawrence WILL Succeed in the NFL

"Tank for Trevor" Lawrence felt like it was a thing the second the strong-armed quarterback from Clemson hit Hunter Renfrow on a ridiculous throw while rolling to his left at Georgia Tech.

That was in 2018. It's rare that three years later, the moment everyone expected to come true is actually about to happen. Nobody since that day has been able to dethrone Lawrence, who went on to win the national title as a freshman and go 34-2 as a starting QB, as the top NFL prospect in the 2021 draft.

All of the hype and hoopla will come to fruition when the Jacksonville Jaguars select Lawrence No. 1 overall in Cleveland on Thursday night. A QB who's been compared to Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning and John Elway as an elite prospect is highly expected to succeed.

Here are three reasons why that WILL absolutely be the case during an illustrious upcoming career in the NFL:

1. Pure talent: There are plenty of reasons why scouts, NFL executives, coaches, mock drafters and fans have fallen in love with Lawrence. He simply can make throws that very few QBs can make. He's 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. Lawrence is no statue. He has wheels and can pick up yards via the ground game. His footwork in the pocket has improved each year. Lawrence is still not a completely finished product. There's room to improve, and that's the scary part.

2. All the intangibles: Lawrence is a winner. He won in high school and college. He only needed four games to become a starter at Clemson. He took huge steps mentally over the last few years, learning how to read defenses better both pre-snap and after. That took his game to another level. He plays for his teammates. He's good with the media. He makes people around him better. Lawrence has work ethic and character. He's going to be on billboards and TV ads for years. And he's easy to like.

3. Nice fit: There are way worse places to go than Jacksonville. While the Jags certainly earned the first pick with losing, the franchise made moves the last two years to give them the most cap space in the NFL. With Lawrence as the centerpiece, it won't be impossible to attract talent. Also, left tackle Cam Robinson is there to protect Lawrence's blindside. Running back James Robinson and receivers D.J. Chalk and Lavisak Shenault give Lawrence young, talented playmakers. New head coach Urban Meyer is hungry to prove he can make it work at this level.

