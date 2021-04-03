4th and Short: Quick Reactions to Clemson Spring Game

Clemson held its annual Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday as the Tigers wrap up spring practice.

The White defeated the Orange 14-13 and like any scrimmage, there was some good and some bad. Let's dive into our four biggest reactions.

1st Down: Clemson Has a Backup Quarterback Problem:

Three years into his career and Taisun Phommachanh still looks like a developmental player at times. To his credit, he did finish strong before leaving late with an injury but from an overall standpoint Phommachanh doesn't look ready to lead this team should the need arise. The redshirt-sophomore finished the day 14-25 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception but far too often is still late getting the ball out.

2nd Down: Depth at CB is a Concern:

Clemson has just six cornerbacks on scholarship and only three were available on Saturday. There is a ton of talent among those six players but the Tigers are one injury away from potentially being in real trouble. Andrew Booth Jr. looks primed to have a big season. Sheridan Jones played well for the most part and freshman Nathaniel Wiggins, outside of needing to add a little bulk, looks like he's ready to contribute. Could this be the year Dabo Swinney decides to dip into the transfer portal and add a corner for depth purposes?

3rd Down: Clemson is Loaded at Running Back:

The Tigers have a ton of talent in that running back room, which isn't a bad problem to have. Lyn-J Dixon is set to step into the role of lead back, but sophomore Kobe Pace looks to factor into the offense in a major way as well. Not to mention, neither Will Shipley or Phil Mafah really resemble your average freshman running back. If those younger guys can learn the pass protections they could be major pieces of the offense next season.

4th Down: Improved Play All Around on Defense:

The Tigers were forced into relying on a lot of inexperience on the defensive side of the ball last season and it showed at times as the team struggled with some of the basic fundamentals. Brent Venables unit looked different today. The tackling was great and there seemed to be very few missed assignments. This a defensive that can be really good, especially up front, if the Tigers can avoid the injury bug that plagued them last season.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!