5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into FSU Week

The off week is over, and Clemson's first regular-season loss since 2017 is in the rearview mirror.

For the No. 4 Tigers, it's all about moving on and answering questions for the final stretch. Heading into Saturday's noon game in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson is looking to shake off the double-overtime loss on Nov. 7 to No. 2 Notre Dame.

Well, the recipe for getting over it is a team that the Tigers have beaten by an average of 40 points in the last two seasons. Here are five storylines to follow heading into a once heated ACC rivalry:

1. Clemson's health: The injury bug has ravaged the Tigers the past few weeks. Linebacker James Skalski and receiver Frank Ladson Jr. are still planning to miss multiple weeks, but Dabo Swinney just might get defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and left guard Matt Bockhorst back this week in what would be a huge lift to a team that's had to go too far down the depth chart looking for healthy bodies, especially on defense. Swinney will update injures during Tuesday's weekly press conference, but optimism should be expected.

2. He's back!: Fresh off of COVID-19 and the protocols that followed, Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be back behind center Saturday and leading the Tigers from the most important position on the field. The junior still has a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy and getting a rematch against Notre Dame, an opponent Lawrence didn't get to play. Expect a fired up, something-to-prove performance from Lawrence the rest of the season.

3. FSU is reeling: The Seminoles (2-6) are coming off a 38-22 loss at N.C. State on Saturday in which they were without their best defensive lineman, best offensive lineman, former first-team QB and leading receiver. Oh, and the current starting QB, Jordan Travis, didn't travel with the team. It's been that kind of season for Mike Norvell in his first year,and with the way 2020 has gone, it's unclear if the Seminoles have even hit rock bottom yet. Getting blown out in the last two meetings against Clemson was rough, but this one could be the worst one yet if the Tigers are healthy.

4. How mad is Clemson?: Surely you'll see an inspired effort from a team that isn't used to losing. Remember the tear Swinney's team went on in 2016 after the Pitt loss? Something like that could be coming, especially considering the final stretch of games. Last year, Swinney pulled out trick plays to start against FSU. That might not be needed against this struggling squad, but expect a new level of intensity throughout the week from the Tigers.

5. COVID-19: Clemson's players and coaches got a little free time during the off week, so that means COVID-19 testing and protocol will keep Swinney and staff on the edge of their seats this week. The players are tested three times, and this Monday test, followed by the Wednesday one, will be nerve-wracking. The Tigers have been responsible, but even then, Lawrence came down with it and several players have missed time in protocol. We'll see what challenges the virus brings Clemson this week.