5 Teams We Would Love to See in Death Valley

Florida Gators As if a game against the Gators was not enough, the now Napier-led Gators would return to a place that he is very familiar with--Death Valley, where Napier was OC for Dabo Swinney before being replaced. USC Trojans OK, so the Trojans have not been one of the best teams in the nation for a little while, but their name still is one of the most recognizable in CFB. Not to mention, this would give Dabo Swinney a chance to beat the real USC in the real Death Valley. Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State...that is all that you need to say. One of the marquee names in the world of college football would be an incredible game to see inside Death Valley--hint: you may see this as one of the top away games we want to see Clemson play. Michigan Wolverines The fighting Harbaugh's with their maze and blue would be a historic game if it ever happened. Michigan has been trying to regain their footing as a national power, and this matchup would be one of the biggest, from a name recognition standpoint, that has ever occurred in the state of SC. Oklahoma Sooners Brent Venables...need I say more? Let's get this game on the schedule, NOW.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Clemson favored in its toughest road game of 2022 and at home against a trendy team on the rise as well as in the annual rivalry series

