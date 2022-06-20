Skip to main content
5 Teams We Would Love to See in Death Valley

Today, we look at five games we would love to see happen at Death Valley.

Florida Gators

As if a game against the Gators was not enough, the now Napier-led Gators would return to a place that he is very familiar with--Death Valley, where Napier was OC for Dabo Swinney before being replaced.

USC Trojans

OK, so the Trojans have not been one of the best teams in the nation for a little while, but their name still is one of the most recognizable in CFB. Not to mention, this would give Dabo Swinney a chance to beat the real USC in the real Death Valley.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State...that is all that you need to say. One of the marquee names in the world of college football would be an incredible game to see inside Death Valley--hint: you may see this as one of the top away games we want to see Clemson play.

Michigan Wolverines

The fighting Harbaugh's with their maze and blue would be a historic game if it ever happened. Michigan has been trying to regain their footing as a national power, and this matchup would be one of the biggest, from a name recognition standpoint, that has ever occurred in the state of SC.

Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables...need I say more? Let's get this game on the schedule, NOW.

