A Change at No. 2 for the Tigers? 3 Offensive Observations From Practice

While the media was only allowed to watch about 3.5 periods of practice, there were still a few things that we learned.

The Clemson Tigers returned to the practice field Thursday morning for their first practice at Jervey Meadows. Thursday also marked a big day in fall camp—full pads.

While the media was only allowed to watch about 3.5 periods of practice, there were still a few things that we learned.

Change at QB 2:

After suffering a torn Achilles in the spring game, it appears that Taisun Phomachanh has returned and has resumed his role as the backup to D.J. Uiagalelei. Hunter Helms had been getting the second-team snaps, but that changed Thursday, as Phomachanh took all of the second-team snaps in the periods that the media was allowed to view.

OL still has some work to do

When the pads come on things get real, and people get exposeed.

That was the case for the OL, as Robbie Caldwell got irate a couple of times during the four periods that the media was allowed to watch Thursday. The OL had issues getting lined up and doing the little things right.