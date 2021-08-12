A Change at No. 2 for the Tigers? 3 Offensive Observations From Practice
While the media was only allowed to watch about 3.5 periods of practice, there were still a few things that we learned.
The Clemson Tigers returned to the practice field Thursday morning for their first practice at Jervey Meadows. Thursday also marked a big day in fall camp—full pads.
While the media was only allowed to watch about 3.5 periods of practice, there were still a few things that we learned.
- Change at QB 2:
After suffering a torn Achilles in the spring game, it appears that Taisun Phomachanh has returned and has resumed his role as the backup to D.J. Uiagalelei. Hunter Helms had been getting the second-team snaps, but that changed Thursday, as Phomachanh took all of the second-team snaps in the periods that the media was allowed to view.
Observations From Day Five of Fall Camp: Defense
Clemson football and head coach Dabo Swinney headed to Jervey Meadows for Thursday morning's practice with the defense looking active and healthy.
A Change at No. 2 for the Tigers? 3 Offensive Observations From Practice
While the media was only allowed to watch about 3.5 periods of practice, there were still a few things that we learned.
Freshman Barrett Carter Standing Out to Brent Venables in Fall Camp
Barrett Carter has been taking reps at the SAM and the MIKE and defensive coordinator Brent Venables has liked what he has seen from the freshman early on in fall camp.
- OL still has some work to do
When the pads come on things get real, and people get exposeed.
- That was the case for the OL, as Robbie Caldwell got irate a couple of times during the four periods that the media was allowed to watch Thursday. The OL had issues getting lined up and doing the little things right.
- TEs are being challenged:
Not to say that they haven't been in the past, but sometimes a fresh face and a new voice are just what the doctor has ordered—and that is exactly what Tony Elliott has provided.
Elliott was challenging the TEs to "make magic" while working a fade drill with the QBs. And they responded, making numerous highlight-reel catches in the end zone.