ACC Calls Off Clemson-FSU Showdown

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney said there was no way he'd return to Tallahassee after Florida State backed out of playing just hours before kickoff on Nov. 21 because of a player who traveled with the Tigers tested positive for COVID-19. 

The ACC now agrees. The conference announced Tuesday a reshaped scheduled due to pandemic-related postponements, and Clemson's game against the Seminoles will not be made up. That means Saturday's game at Virginia Tech is the final game of the regular season for Swinney's squad. 

FSU will take on Duke on Dec. 12, the only makeup day the Tigers have on their schedule, so Clemson will get an off week heading into the ACC Championship Game if it beats the Hokies this week to clinch a spot. The Seminoles will then play at Wake Forest on Dec. 19.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has officially earned its way into that game as the ACC canceled the Irish's makeup game against Wake Forest and put them into the conference title game. They host Syracuse on Saturday. 

The Demon Deacons will now play Louisville on Dec. 12 while the Irish get an off week like Clemson. Miami, which could get into the ACC title game if it wins out combined with a Clemson loss, will still play UNC on Dec. 12 and Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 (if not playing for the ACC championship).

The ACC also added this: "Should a game(s) involving Clemson, Miami or Notre Dame not be played this weekend, the ACC has the option to reschedule games on Dec. 12 as needed. Based on the current standings and results to date, Notre Dame holds all tiebreakers and has therefore secured a berth in the ACC Football Championship Game." 

