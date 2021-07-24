ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips NIL Exclusive

Jim Phillips spoke briefly with Clemson SI after his opening question and answer segment at the ACC Media Kickoff and discussed how NIL is working, but still needs more change.

Newly crowned ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips often spoke about the effects of NIL on not just the conference he now commands but the ramifications on college football in its entirety.

Specifically speaking on the recruiting aspect of how NIL will affect his conference and its teams, Phillips told Clemson SI that things aren't where they need to be quite yet with NIL, hinting to the media about the future impact on recruiting during his main statement.

(The NIL) returns have been good (so far)," Phillips told All Clemson. "What we're trying to do is work with the other conferences because this isn't just an ACC issue; this is national."

Negative results from name, image, and likeness have been minimal thus far, especially inside recruiting. Phillips believes there is still work to be done and was adamant that the ACC's representatives are working night in and night out to ensure NIL is all it was created to become.

"We've worked religiously with the other power five institutions, as well as the other group of five and all 42 conferences, to make sure that we have this national standard so that we can all have some guardrails on what the legislation looks like," he said to All Clemson.

"With where we're at right now with executive orders, state legislation, and the NCAA's permissive legislation now, it's just caused some imbalances that we have to get corrected moving forward. So (NIL), it's okay right now, but it's not a sustainable model for the long term."